Notre Dame Makes Top 10 For Top 100 Texas Cornerback

Texas cornerback Austin Jordan listed Notre Dame among the Top 10 schools in his recruitment

Notre Dame is still pursuing a cornerback in the 2022 class, and the Fighting Irish have made the Top 10 for one of the better players in the country at that position. Notre Dame is among the Top 10 schools for Denton (Texas) Ryan cornerback Austin Jordan.

Jordan's top list includes the Fighting Irish, Texas, Ohio State, Georgia, Oklahoma, USC, Texas A&M, Auburn, Oklahoma State and Penn State.

The 5-11, 185-pound Ryan cornerback also had offers from Arkansas, Baylor, Mississippi State, Texas Tech, Colorado, Duke, Washington State and Georgia Tech. According to 247Sports, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Texas are the top programs in contention for Jordan.

Notre Dame, at this point, is in the bottom half of that list. Notre Dame is pushing for a lot of talented cornerbacks in the 2022 class, and its board is impressively wide at this point.

Jordan ranks as the nation's No. 85 overall player according to 247Sports, and he ranks No. 167 overall on the composite ranking.

