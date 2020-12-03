Notre Dame Has Seven 2021 Commits In Latest Rivals250 Rankings

Notre Dame had seven players in the latest Rivals250 rankings, although six of the seven players saw a rankings drop.

Notre Dame had seven of its 2021 commits in the new Rivals250 release. In the least surprising news ever, Rivals dropped six of those seven commits in the rankings.

Avon (Ind.) High School offensive tackle Blake Fisher remained a five-star recruit, checking in as the No. 25 player in the country. Fisher had a dominant senior year for Avon and if he remains a five-star would become the first Rivals five-star offensive tackle to sign with the Irish since Sam Young back in the 2006 class.

Fisher dropped six spots since the last ranking.

Pickerington (Ohio) Central wide receiver Lorenzo Styles Jr. is the next highest ranked Notre Dame commit. Styles checks in at No. 51 overall, No. 6 at wide receiver and No. 2 in the state of Ohio. He’s down ten spots from the previous rankings.

Clarkston (Mich.) High School guard Rocco Spindler checks in as the No. 67 overall player in the country, the No. 4 guard and the No. 2 player in the state of Michigan. Spindler is down eight spots in the latest Rivals rankings.

Up next is Gabriel Rubio, the standout defensive tackle St. Peters (Mo.) Lutheran, who checks in as the No. 106 overall player in the country. Rubio is also down six spots, but his senior season was dominant for Lutheran.

Quarterback Tyler Buchner saw the second biggest drop, falling 31 spots to No. 111 in the national rankings. Buchner didn’t play as a senior due to California not allowing high school football, and apparently the lack of new film resulted in him plummeting down the rankings. He is now ranked as the No. 6 dual-threat quarterback in the country and the No. 10 player in California.

The biggest drop was Athens (Ga.) Academy wide receiver Deion Colzie, who fell 36 spots to No. 143 in the latest Rivals rankings. Colzie fell to the No. 21 spot at wide receiver and No. 9 in the state of Georgia.

The good news for Notre Dame is that Jonesborough (Tenn.) David Crockett linebacker Prince Kollie jumped into the Rivals250. Kollie checks in at No. 239 overall in the rankings. He is up to No. 16 at outside linebacker and he’s the No. 6 player in the state of Tennessee, which is up from No. 18 in the last rankings.

Notre Dame is still pursuing Michigan running back Donovan Edwards, who checks in at No. 74 overall in the rankings. Perhaps the Rivals staff feels good about Notre Dame’s chances, since he fell nine spots in the rankings.

