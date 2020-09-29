SI All-American: Breaking Down Notre Dame WR Commit Deion Colzie

Notre Dame added a major addition to its 2021 class yesterday when it landed talented wide receiver Deion Colzie to the class.

Irish Breakdown had its analysis of Colzie, including a CLASS IMPACT analysis and a FILM ROOM breakdown.

SI All-American also dove into the film and provided analysis of Colzie. You can read their breakdown of the latest Irish commit below:

Projected Position: Wide Receiver

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-4, 190 pounds.

School: Athens (Ga.) Athens Academy

Committed to: Notre Dame

Frame: Athletic and high-cut frame with outstanding length throughout and some definition in his abdomen. He can still add roughly 20 or so additional pounds to his body.



Athleticism: Imposing at the line with size and strength. Good stride to stem up coverage when free to release and can use his length and power to escape press at the line. Solid athleticism on the move to adjust his vertical stem when attacking the third level. Times jumps well and is comfortable in crowds. Soft hands to pluck and can execute over-shoulder hauls downfield.

Instincts: Appears to possess a good feel for space in coverage on deep crosses. Uses eyes well to track throws. Very good ball skills with concentration and judgment, as well as solid adjustability. Flashes decent awareness to use late hands-on vertical routes to surprise coverage at catch points. Has above-average creativity in RAC-phase and can lumber with good strength and build-up speed.

Polish: Spends most of his time currently in the boundary. Runs mostly verts, deep crosses, digs, and quick game/screen game concepts. Will need to refine his footwork in his release and improve his initial quickness off the line. He also must continue to work on his sinkage at breakpoints to improve his ability to grow gaps.

Bottom Line: Possessing excellent size and length, Colzie has an ideal frame along with good strength for a receiver prospect. He plays with good build-up speed and displays outstanding ball skills in crowds. He likely will not have a very diverse route tree in college, yet he has good hands and can also be a nightmare as a blocker on the perimeter. Colzie projects well as a boundary X receiver with outstanding red zone value in an offense where receivers are demanded to block and sustain in the run game.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter