Notre Dame Signs TE Cane Berrong

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have signed tight end Cane Berrong.

CANE BERRONG PROFILE

Hometown: Hartwell, Ga.

High School: Hart County

Height: 6-4

Weight: 225

IB Grade: 4.0 (Top 150 caliber player)

Upside Grade: 4.5

Offers: Notre Dame, Alabama, LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Florida, Georgia, Texas, Auburn, Oregon, Penn State, Michigan, Wisconsin, Miami, Tennessee, Iowa, Nebraska, Virginia Tech, NC State, Arkansas, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Georgia Tech, Arizona State

Recruited By: Chip Long, John McNulty

SI99 Rank: No. 44

ESPN: 4-star - No. 49

247Sports: 3-star

Rivals: 3-star

Composite: 4-star - No. 225

FILM ANALYSIS

Berrong is one of the most improved players in the class. He was good as a senior, but his game improved quite a bit in his final season as he began to fill out his frame.

When you look at his size and frame Berrong looks more like a hybrid player, but when you break down his film his blocking is the first thing you notice. Like current Irish tight end Tommy Tremble, Berrong is a ferocious blocker from both an attached and flexed position.

Berrong always had good vertical speed, but as a senior he showed a much improved burst off the line. He spent the offseason working with former Georgia wideout Terrence Edwards, and you could see that work pay off during his senior season. Berrong was a more efficient route runner, and he showed and improved feel for finding soft spots in the zone.

Even when he’s guarded an accurate quarterback can put the ball high and let Berrong outplay the defender for the football. He has extremely fast hands, attacks the football and tracks the football quite well. I love how late Berrong shoots his hands to the football; it makes it much harder for defenders to read when the ball is about to arrive.

NOTRE DAME FIT

Berrong is the perfect fit in the Notre Dame offense, which covets tight ends that can block, working the middle of the field and make plays down the field. Berrong's unique combination of skills means he can be just as effective playing in an attached position as he can when lined up outside.

Berrong will need a little bit of time to add size and weight room strength, but he has the kind of speed, blocking prowess and feel for the game to climb up the depth chart early in his career.

JOHN GARCIA, SI ALL-AMERICAN ON BERRONG

"Tight end flexibility is something Notre Dame fans should expect at this point and Berrong could be next in that long line of balanced types who don't take very long to make an impact. The high-floor tight end has a plus receiving package, led by his solid hands, route-running ability and consistency to catch in a crowd. His speed in the open field shows up on tape, as Berrong can turn shallows, crossers, drags and flats into chunk plays, while stretching the seams. He’s also an impressive blocker, who can also be asked to escort runners through alleys in the run game either in-line or detached."

