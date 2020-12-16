Notre Dame Signs DE Devin Aupiu

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have signed defensive end Devin Aupiu

DEVIN AUPIU PROFILE

Hometown: Oxnard, Calif.

High School: Pacifica

Height: 6-5

Weight: 225

2019 Stats: 62 tackles, 21 TFL, 11 sacks

IB Grade: 3.5 (Top 400 caliber player)

Upside Grade: 4.5

Offers: Notre Dame, SC, Utah, UCLA, Arizona State, California, Washington State, Vanderbilt, Kansas, Oregon State.

Recruited By: Mike Elston, Brian Polian

ESPN: 3-star

Rivals: 3-star

247Sports: 3-star

Composite: 3-star

FILM ANALYSIS

Aupiu is listed at 6-5 and 220 pounds, but his frame is outstanding. Aupiu should be able to get to 250 pounds with relative ease, and his length is truly outstanding. Defensive line coach Mike Elston loves long athletes on the edge, and Aupiu has top-notch length.

Like most young linemen, Aupiu needs to add a lot of strength, but he has a solid punch. What jumps out at me is how well Aupiu uses his length. In most instances he does an excellent job of keeping blockers off his body, and his block destruction potential is impressive. As he gets stronger this should become a major weapon in his arsenal against the run game.

Aupiu will need to enhance his overall pass move repertoire, but he shows a natural feel for getting under the pads of tackles on the edge. His close is good, and as he adds more strength and grows into his body he should develop a better natural burst.

NOTRE DAME FIT

Right now his overall skillset is ideally suited for the Vyper position in the Irish defense. He would need to show the ability to drop into coverage, but his frame and edge rushing potential fit that position well.

JOHN GARCIA, SI ALL-AMERICAN, ON AUPIU

“Measurables on the edge are what coordinators want when they rotate talent in on third down and Aupiu brings it in droves. He works with plenty of burst and shows speed rush traits at play, including anticipation and some low plane samples that line up with his top cuts. When he's right it is gaudy on the production side of the coin and while raw, his stand-up experience is intriguing to consider as he fills out and polishes up. Effort, motor and a willingness to get physical are present so it may not be as long a project as some may suspect."

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel.

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter