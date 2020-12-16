Notre Dame Signs DT Gabriel Rubio

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have signed defensive tackle Gabriel Rubio

GABRIEL RUBIO PROFILE

Hometown: St. Peter's, Mo.

High School: Lutheran

Height: 6-5

Weight: 290

IB Grade: 4.0 (Top 100 caliber player)

Upside Grade: 5.0

Offers: Notre Dame, LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Georgia, Texas A&M, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Kentucky, Louisville, Iowa, Missouri, Michigan State, Minnesota, California, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas

Recruited By: Mike Elston

SI99 Rank: No. 66

Rivals: 4-star - No. 106

247Sports: 4-star - No. 149

ESPN: 4-star - No. 161

Composite: 4-star - No. 116

FILM ANALYSIS

There are two things that stand out about Rubio when you see him both in person and on film. He has great size and he plays with an incredible motor. Notre Dame needs more size up the middle of its defense. Defensive line coach Mike Elston has done a great job recruiting athletic penetrators in recent seasons, and the last two classes he’s worked on adding more size, and Rubio brings that. He’ll need to keep adding weight room strength, but Rubio is built well, has long arms and his hands have good pop.

Rubio has good vertical speed, showing the ability to explode into blockers or into gaps effectively, and when he wins the leverage battle he’s extremely hard to handle due to his combination of natural power, leg drive and motor. Rubio can get off blocks at the prep level, and as his technique gets enhanced it should be a part of his game in college as well.

The 6-5, 290-pound tackle doesn’t have great lateral speed, which I think makes him a better fit for the nose tackle position, because the nose is more of a vertical position, and that’s where his athletic talents are at their best. You don’t usually see nose players that are 6-5, but Rubio plays with impressive leverage for such a big prospect. He bends well, stays low and drives into blockers with force.

NOTRE DAME FIT

I love Rubio's film, and he's an even better young man. He has the kind of size/power combination that could allow him to make an immediate impact at Notre Dame. I personally think he's better suited for nose guard, where he could be a true stud. Notre Dame hasn't gotten much pass rush production from the nose in recent seasons, and Rubio could be a big-time playmaker at nose.

Of course, he could also be a standout at defensive tackle, and that versatility is a big part of what makes him such a coveted prospect. He's not only big, physical and capable of shutting down the run, he is also athletic and technically advanced enough to make plays in the backfield and to rush the quarterback.

Rubio has big-time potential up the middle for the Irish.

JOHN GARCIA, SI ALL-AMERICAN ON RUBIO

"A multi-alignment player up front, Rubio is most at home pushing from the interior with great size, length, polish and a high motor to boot. He uses his hands violently in diverse ways to make plays, making him a movable piece depending on down and distance. The versatility will likely help him see the field sooner rather than later in South Bend. Rubio can stunt and play outside as a pass rusher with success while possessing the wherewithal to motor down and redirect as needed versus the run or pass within his responsibility. While not the twitchiest prospect, pushing the pocket with a deep set of moves including the power/bull rush, swipe, club-and-rip and swim technique at his size works well in any defensive front."

