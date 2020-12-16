Notre Dame Signs DE Jason Onye

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have signed defensive end Jason Onye

JASON ONYE PROFILE

Hometown: Warwick, R.I.

High School: Bishop Hendricken

Height: 6-5

Weight: 245

IB Grade: 3.5 (Top 400 caliber player)

Upside Grade: 4.5

2019 Stats: 76 tackles, 15 sacks

Offers: Notre Dame, Michigan, Penn State, Tennessee, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech, Boston College, Virginia, Kentucky, West Virginia, Duke, Syracuse, Vanderbilt, Arizona, Rutgers

Recruited By: Mike Elston

ESPN: 3-star

247Sports: 3-star

Rivals: 3-star

Composite: 3-star

FILM ANALYSIS

Onye has exceptional length, and when he learns how to properly use that trait it will become a signifiant strength of his game. The Rhode Island end has the ideal frame for the strong side position in the Irish defense. He’s listed between 240 and 250 pounds, and if that’s accurate then he’s a thin 240-250 pounds. There is plenty of room to add size and reshape his upper body, and his lower body is long and thick.

Onye is a tough and competitive young defender. His game needs a lot of technical work, but he’s aggressive and has impressive natural tools. Even when he is late with his hands, Onye is able to knock blockers off his body and then lock them out. The Bishop Hendricken standout can toss blockers off his body, and as his hand technique improves his ability to disengage with force will be greatly enhanced.

The 6-5 end shows a top-notch burst off the edge, especially when he stays low out of his stance. With his long legs he can cover a lot of ground in a hurry, which helps him with his get off and also allows him to close extremely well on the quarterback. His open-field speed is impressive for his size, and he shows the ability to explode to the sideline to chase runners.

Onye comes from a program that is very well coached, you can see that when you break down games, but he’s still incredibly raw as a player, and there's a reason for that. Onye didn't start playing football until his sophomore season, but in year two he was at the point where he registered 76 tackles and 15 sacks.

NOTRE DAME FIT

Onye will need time to develop the necessary technique needed to thrive in the Irish defense. Improving his pad level, hand technique, block destruction and consistency are all musts.

What makes this such an important pickup is that he has an incredibly high ceiling. Onye projects to be a strongside end in the Irish defense, and a high-upside player was needed there in this class.

With his frame there is a chance he could eventually grow into an interior player, but right now he reminds me of a bigger version of current Irish standout Adetokunbo Ogundeji at the same age.

JOHN GARCIA, SI ALL-AMERICAN ON ONYE

"Notre Dame covets trenchmen who first check the measurable box and Onye does at 6-foot-5, north of 250 pounds. It offers potential inside-out game as a pass rusher, ideal in today's game, and that checks out on tape. He is very raw on the path to the passer, but the instincts and snap quickness compensate as sacks and TFLs at the prep level. We'd suspect the frame and functional play strength, especially while working on the interior, provides a glimpse at where he will spend most of his time in South Bend. It may take time but Onye could be a guard displacer before all is said and done."

