Notre Dame Signs TE Mitchell Evans

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have signed tight end Mitchell Evans

MITCHELL EVANS PROFILE

Hometown: Wadsworth, Ohio

High School: Wadsworth Senior

Height: 6-7

Weight: 240

2020 Stats: 2,132 passing yards, 23 TD / 43.1 yards per punt

2019 Stats: 19 catches, 306 yards, 7 TD

IB Grade: 3.5 (Top 500 caliber player)

Upside Grade: 4.0

Offers: Notre Dame, Florida State, Louisville, Boston College, Iowa State, Pittsburgh, West Virginia, Purdue, Michigan State, Virginia, Duke, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Syracuse, Kansas

Recruited By: John McNulty

ESPN: 3-star

247Sports: 3-star

Rivals: 3-star

Composite: 3-star - No. 492

FILM ANALYSIS

Evans hauled in 19 passes for 306 yards and seven touchdowns as a junior tight end, but he passed for 2,132 yards and 23 touchdowns as a senior quarterback. Evans was also a first-team All-Ohio punter with a 43.1 per punt average.

He is a big target and the first thing that stands out about his game is his size. While Berrong projects as a tight end capable of moving around the field, Evans has the kind of size that projects best to eventually be more of an attached player.

Evans moves well for his size, and his offseason work has shown improvements from a speed standpoint compared to his junior season. He has solid speed for his size, but I like how nimble he is with his feet. Evans is fluid and smooth, which you don't often see from a player his size. The Wadsworth standout gets off the line quickly as a route runner and blocker, and he projects well from a route running standpoint with more technical work.

Evans has the size and power to become a dominant blocker at the next level. If he can stay at tight end this will be the area where he can get on the field the fastest, and if he can improve his route running technique and continue developing his athleticism he will out-play his current grade.

NOTRE DAME FIT

Evans projects to be more of a traditional tight end in the Irish offense, much like we saw from Brock Wright this season. He is a quality route runner and shows a great feel for finding soft spots on the field against the zone and when working across the field.

Evans has strong hands and catches the ball effectively away from his body. He has the tools to be a great red zone weapon, which you've already seen from him at the prep level, with seven of his 19 catches going for touchdowns.

JOHN GARCIA, SI ALL-AMERICAN ON EVANS

"A towering tight end presence at 6-foot-7, 240 pounds or so, Evans is the basketball talent on the ND commitment list. His football game translates favorably given the frame, with a great catch radius, length and threat level in the red zone despite somewhat limited experience. He has operated at multiple positions on the field, even quarterback, intriguing given the understanding of running the intricacies of the offense. Evans appears open to making the projectable move to offensive tackle down the line, exhibiting his unselfishness and perhaps coachability before ever arriving in South Bend."

