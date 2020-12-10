Notre Dame Lands 2022 Offensive Tackle Ty Chan

Notre Dame has picked up a commitment from Groton (Mass.) Lawrence Academy offensive tackle Ty Chan, adding to its 2022 offensive line haul.

Chan becomes the second offensive lineman to join the class, joining Zionsville (Ind.) High School standout Joey Tanona.

The 6-6, 265-pound Chan received an offer from the Irish back in August, and Notre Dame immediately became a top contender. He is one of the best line prospects on the east coast and became a priority for the Irish staff in a year where it must land an elite offensive line class.

Chan is ranked by ESPN as the nation's No. 154 overall player according to ESPN and he's No. 189 according to Rivals. The Lawrence Academy standout is ranked No. 182 on the 247Sports composite rankings.

Although undersized at this point, Chan has an impressive frame and top notch athleticism on the edge. He plays on both sides of the ball for Lawrence Academy.

Chan had offers from Penn State, Michigan, Boston College, Nebraska, Virginia, Michigan State, Duke, Minnesota, Syracuse and Vanderbilt.

