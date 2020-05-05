IrishBreakdown
Top Stories
Champions Lounge+
Football
Recruiting

VIDEO: Philip Riley Discusses His Notre Dame Commitment

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame picked up a major commitment from 2021 cornerback Philip Riley, who becomes the first big victory for first-year cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens.

After his Monday workout, the Valrico (Fla.) Bloomingdale standout spoke with Irish Breakdown recruiting analyst Brian Smith about his commitment and broke down why he ultimately chose Notre Dame, and you can listen to that entire interview above.

In the beginning, Riley explained how Notre Dame was the "total package" of great academics and great football. He follows that up by talking about his relationship with Mickens and head coach Brian Kelly, who Riley said made him feel very important. Kelly's relationship with Riley was also important to his final decision.

Riley then talks about the position(s) that Notre Dame is recruiting him to play, and whether or not he has a specific position he'd like to play. Notre Dame's national schedule was also something that stood out to Riley.

Despite not visiting Notre Dame physically, Riley has spent plenty of time with individuals at Notre Dame outside of the football program, and he explains how that influenced his decision.

Riley is the first cornerback and second defensive back to pick Notre Dame in the 2021 class, joining Bolingbrook (Ill.) High School safety Justin Walters. 

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.
Follow me on twitter: @fbscout_florida
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

Comments (2)
No. 1-2
Jack Sullivan
Jack Sullivan

Editor

Rare to find kids as talented and as good of a kid as he is at the cornerback position. Huge commitment. Great coverage by @Brian Smith the whole time with Philip!

cydogg
cydogg

Great decision Philip !!!

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

BREAKING: Cornerback Philip Riley Commits To Notre Dame

Notre Dame has picked up a commitment from four-star cornerback Philip Riley.

Bryan Driskell

by

MDLambert

IB Big Board: Cornerback

Breaking down and ranking the 2021 cornerbacks on the board for Notre Dame

Bryan Driskell

Class Impact: Cornerback Philip Riley To Notre Dame

A look at how landing 2021 cornerback Philip Riley impacts the Notre Dame class and roster

Bryan Driskell

by

t13bru

Notre Dame: 2020 Offense Preview

Irish Breakdown takes its first look at the 2020 Notre Dame offense

Bryan Driskell

by

irish4life2

Where Should Blake Fisher Be Ranked?

The recruiting services vary on where offensive tackle Blake Fisher is ranked, so I look at who is right and why it matters

Bryan Driskell

by

KMoore-24

CB Ryan Barnes Remains High On Notre Dame

Notre Dame remains high on the list for Maryland cornerback Ryan Barnes

Jack Sullivan

by

GoldenDomer73

ESPN FPI: Notre Dame Has Incredibly Low Odds To Make The College Football Playoff

The ESPN Football Power Index ranks Notre Dame 16th in its latest rankings and gives the Irish low odds to make the CFP

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Building A Champion - Part II

There are positions where Notre Dame is recruiting and developing at a championship level.

Ryan Palmeri

ESPN: Kyle Hamilton Is One Of The Nation's Top Returning Safeties

ESPN named Notre Dame sophomore safety Kyle Hamilton one of the nation's five best returning safeties for 2020

Bryan Driskell

by

Michael-FIC

Building A Champion - Part III

Quarterback development and running back recruiting must improve if Notre Dame wants to take the final step as a program.

Ryan Palmeri

by

chamgel