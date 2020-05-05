VIDEO: Philip Riley Discusses His Notre Dame Commitment

Notre Dame picked up a major commitment from 2021 cornerback Philip Riley, who becomes the first big victory for first-year cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens.

After his Monday workout, the Valrico (Fla.) Bloomingdale standout spoke with Irish Breakdown recruiting analyst Brian Smith about his commitment and broke down why he ultimately chose Notre Dame, and you can listen to that entire interview above.

In the beginning, Riley explained how Notre Dame was the "total package" of great academics and great football. He follows that up by talking about his relationship with Mickens and head coach Brian Kelly, who Riley said made him feel very important. Kelly's relationship with Riley was also important to his final decision.

Riley then talks about the position(s) that Notre Dame is recruiting him to play, and whether or not he has a specific position he'd like to play. Notre Dame's national schedule was also something that stood out to Riley.

Despite not visiting Notre Dame physically, Riley has spent plenty of time with individuals at Notre Dame outside of the football program, and he explains how that influenced his decision.

Riley is the first cornerback and second defensive back to pick Notre Dame in the 2021 class, joining Bolingbrook (Ill.) High School safety Justin Walters.

