Talking Joe Alt's Commitment To Notre Dame

Notre Dame landed a commitment from Fridley (Minn.) Totino-Grace tight end Joe Alt, a 6-7, 255-pound player that is projected to play offensive line for the Fighting Irish.

Right after his commitment I jumped on the radio with WSBT's Darin Pritchett and Irish Breakdown football analyst Vince DeDario to talk about Alt and what his commitment means for Notre Dame.

There were some technical difficulties when we first got started, but the interview begins around the two and a half minute mark.

2:32 — I give my thoughts on Alt's commitment, an overview of his game and why this is a big pickup for the Irish

3:20 — Vince asked me about how this commitment came to be, and how the Irish staff did well to get on him in May and then closed the deal.

4:40 — We discuss how Alt needs a lot of work with his pass pro technique, but also why I love his run blocking potential

5:55 — I break down whether or not this commitment will be the beginning of some positive momentum for the Fighting Irish

7:01 — We discuss what the offensive line class and what it would look like should Notre Dame add Rocco Spindler

8:52 — I discuss whether or not the latest controversy at Iowa factored into Notre Dame being able to land Alt. Here's a hint .... it didn't in my opinion.

