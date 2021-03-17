Notre Dame Offers Elite 2023 QB Arch Manning

Notre Dame has offered quarterback Arch Manning, who many view as the best prospect in the 2023 class

Notre Dame has already thrown out a lot of offers to 2023 prospects, and arguably the nation's top quarterback - New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman's Arch Manning - is a recipient of one of those offers.

Manning is ranked as the nation's No. 1 overall quarterback in the 2023 class by 247Sports. The 6-3, 200-pound signal caller passed for 1,643 yards and 19 touchdowns in a Covid-19 shortened 2020 season. That came a year after he threw for 2,438 yards and 34 touchdowns as a true freshman for the Greenies. Manning also rushed for 229 yards and eight scores as a sophomore.

Expect Manning to be one of the more heavily recruited players in the 2023 class. Notre Dame's offer means he now has offers from Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Tennessee, Ole Miss, North Carolina, Florida State, Arkansas and Duke.

Manning is the son of Cooper Manning, the nephew of Super Bowl winning quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning, and the grandson of College Football Hall of Fame quarterback Archie Manning. The youngest Manning's father, uncle Eli and grandfather all went to Ole Miss, while Peyton played at Tennessee.

