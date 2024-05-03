Irish Breakdown

Notre Dame Pushing To Get Florida Pass Rusher Jarius Rodgers Back On Campus

Bryan Driskell

On Tuesday, there were several Notre Dame coaches who were making the travels in Florida, checking in on some notable recruits from the area. That included 2026 Orange Park (Fla.) Fleming Island pass rusher Jarius Rodgers, who visited South Bend for the first time several weeks ago.

Things have been trending in a great direction with the talented pass rusher, which continued with this school visit. Communication is limited in these settings, but things have been great between Rodgers and Notre Dame in general.

“Coach (AlGolden and Coach (AlWashington stopped by,” Rodgers told Irish Breakdown. “It was great to see them. I was really grateful for them making the trip to the school.

“We have been talking a lot lately, especially with Coach Washington especially,” he continued. “They all seem like great people. Our relationship definitely took a step forward when I was able to visit a couple weeks ago. They really care about their players.”

With the first visit being such an important one, the Irish staff is working diligently to get Rodgers back on campus again this fall. It is something he seems very interested in.

“They are trying to get me to come back to South Bend to see a game this fall,” said Rodgers. “I’m definitely excited to see them live and in person. That defense is very strong and I’d love to see them fly around.”

Even weeks after that first trip, it is still something that Rodgers talks about. There is little question that the staff and program have made a huge inspect on him early on.

“After seeing the campus and players at practice, I think they are a program that could really fit me,” he explained. “I’m trying to find a home that can make me the best version of myself, and Notre Dame does that as well as anyone. Watching the team on the field and the coaches in action, I could see myself out there competing.”

Rodgers has begun to gain major traction from a recruiting perspective quickly. The 6-5, 190-pound pass rusher currently holds offers from the Fighting Irish, Nebraska, Kentucky, Iowa State, Syracuse, Georgia Tech, South Florida and Florida Atlantic. That list promises to continue to expand quickly.

The Florida standout now ranks as a four-star by 247Sports. They rank him as the No. 70 overall player and No. 11 edge defender in the 2026 recruiting class.

