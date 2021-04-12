Rising 2023 DB Jack Luttrell Thrilled By Notre Dame Offer

2023 safety Jack Luttrell picked up an offer from Notre Dame in the past week, and the standout 2023 defensive back discussed his reaction with Irish Breakdown

Notre Dame's hard push with the 2023 class continued this past week when the Irish offered up-and-coming safety Jack Luttrell from Dacula (Ga.) Hebron Christian Academy.

Towards the end of March, Luttrell picked up his first offer from Arkansas, and roughly one week later Notre Dame entered the mix as Luttrell's second scholarship of the process.

“With Notre Dame, I called them and they basically said once they watched my film, I was one of their top prospects on their board for 2023,” Luttrell told Irish Breakdown. “I called them that next Wednesday, and that’s when they offered me. It was awesome!”

Going from zero offers to two Division 1 scholarships in a short period of time can be a lot to handle for any prospect. Luttrell, however, says the way Notre Dame defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman and safeties coach Chris O'Leary have handled that transition is one of the aspects that he most appreciates about the program already.

“One of the biggest things is just how the coaches keep in contact with me,” Luttrell said. “They offered me, then the very next day they wanted to start [talking with] me again and building that relationship. I was able to watch a spring practice, I think it was practice No. 7 for them, and I loved the energy they carried between the coaches and then the coaches and the players. They have awesome facilities and the history they have there is amazing.”

With Freeman and O'Leary running point, the coaching tandem has already funneled Luttrell information about what the school offers, and the staff is already getting into how the 6-1, 185-pound defensive back could fit into future iterations of the ND defense.

“They said they definitely see me at safety because of how comfortable I am,” Luttrell stated. “They said they love how I come downhill and hit people.”

From watching Luttrell's highlight tape, his penchant for charging toward the box in run support is readily apparent, but his film also displays his ability to stick with receivers downfield in coverage without using his hands. Using those skills, Luttrell racked up 80 tackles, two tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and one interception on defense in addition to 45 receptions for 780 yards and four touchdowns on the other side of the football.

Based on what he has shown already, Luttrell has leapt onto both Notre Dame and Arkansas' boards quickly and more programs are expected to follow. As far as taking offseason visits, the ND target is looking to “definitely” make a stop in South Bend and would also like to give Arkansas a fair shake as well since they were his very first scholarship offer.

