Notre Dame Offer Was A Game-Changer For Chance Tucker

Saturday, Notre Dame picked up another cornerback commitment, landing Ryan Barnes out of Gaithersburg (Md.) Quince Orchard. New cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens has been on fire on the recruiting trail, making Barnes his second prep pick up this cycle, joining Valrico (Fla.) Bloomingdale four-star Philip Riley.

Could recently offered Chance Tucker out of Encino (Calif.) Crespi be the next cornerback to commit to Notre Dame? Well, that depends on whether or not the Fighting Irish staff wants a third corner in the class.

Standing 6-1 and 170 pounds, Tucker certainly has the body type that Notre Dame and Mickens seem to covet.

“My height, being 6-1, and my foot speed gives me a big advantage because I can play man-to-man and cover anyone,” Tucker said of his game. “But also come up and make tackles in the running game.”

Tucker plays both sides of the ball for Crespi, but he would rather do the hitting than be the one who takes the hits.

“Yeah, I definitely prefer playing defense and corner,” said the California standout. “The defense is where the dogs are at, and I love being able to compete with wide receivers and make big hits. I also see myself being a corner in college and that’s where a lot of coaches and schools want me to play.”

Last season for the Celts, Tucker tallied 13 receptions for 176 yards and two touchdowns on offense, while adding 58 tackles, 10 passes defended, three interceptions, and a blocked field goal. The young man can do it all, on both sides of the ball.

Tucker has seen his offer sheet continue to expand with offers from Washington, Washington State, Oregon State, Colorado, Boise State, and more. No offer has been bigger to him than Notre Dame, though.

“It meant a lot to me, that offer is a game-changer for me,” Tucker said. “They have a great academic institution as well as a great football program, so it’s really the best of both worlds for me.”

The Notre Dame offer adds to the list of schools that have offered Tucker during the COVID-19 outbreak. This has altered his recruitment, but he is trying his best to make the most out of it.

“My recruiting process has been pretty unique because almost all of my offers have came during coronavirus,” Tucker explained. “I am enjoying it though, and I like being able to build relationships with coaches.”

As far as his relationship with Mickens, the Irish coach and the standout cornerback are just starting to build a relationship, and their talks aren’t always about football.

“We have been on the phone a couple of times, and we have even discussed what is going on in the world right now and how we really need change,” said the Irish target. “Coach and I talked quite a bit even before he offered me, but the most recent time he called, he gave me the good news and offered me a scholarship.”

Tucker is an intriguing athlete and one that Notre Dame will definitely be in on down the stretch, should they decide to push for a third corner.

His speed and length make him a prospect that will likely make him a coveted prospect by many big-time schools. Expect Tucker’s offer sheet to continue to expand as we get closer to the dead period coming to an end.

