Top 2022 Ohio Quarterback Sees "Family Vibe" At Notre Dame

The Notre Dame coaching staff continues their search for a class of 2022 quarterback, and another name to monitor is Dayton (Ohio) Centerville quarterback Chase Harrison.

The talented quarterback currently holds offers from Louisville, Toledo and Penn, but has also been in contact with several Power Five programs. Notre Dame is one of those schools, but he has also been in contact with Alabama, Ohio State, Duke, Northwestern, Purdue, Indiana and Miami.

“Notre Dame is probably my number one leader in showing interest,” the Rivals four-star told Irish Breakdown. “I loved it when I went down to visit.

“I usually contact Alabama weekly,” he continued. “I had a really nice visit to Indiana, and Miami is showing a ton of interest as well. The Northwestern coaches have been in touch a good amount, and I am planning a visit up there.”

With Harrison already making it up to Notre Dame on multiple occasions, once over the summer and another time in the fall for a game, he has actually been able to interact with a good amount of the coaching staff.

He was able to speak with Offensive Coordinator Tommy Rees on his visits, and he keeps in contact with Director of Player Personnel Dave Peloquin and Director of Recruiting Aaryn Kearney. Defensive Line Coach Mike Elston also visited Harrison's high school during his sophomore year.

“I went up there last summer and then for a game in the fall as well, and Coach Elston came down and visited [my school] during the school year,” he stated. “So I’ve been up there a few times, and have been in contact with them as well. Coach Peloquin and Coach Kearney are the two coaches I’ve been in contact with since. I’ve been in touch with them a couple times, obviously as a 2022 kid they can’t contact me first, so I’ve been in contact where we can be in contact without breaking any rules.

“We’ve mostly been talking about camps and coming down for visits more than anything,” Harrison continued. “And then when I spoke to Coach Rees on my visits, it is definitely a family vibe. They make it seem like they will always be there for me, and I think that is the most important thing. When you go to a school and you see how they treat their players and how their vibe comes across.”

Part of the reason Notre Dame feels like a great fit for the rising junior is what he is looking for in a program when it comes time to commit. Academics, fit and family environment are important factors for him, and that is something heard often from recruits high on Notre Dame and the culture and atmosphere they project to athletes and their families.

“The top three things I am looking for in a program are number one, academics, and Notre Dame is high on that," he stated. "Number two, a good fit for me, and number three, a family based environment where I know everyone has my back.”

Harrison, like many young quarterbacks today, emulates his game after a Super Bowl winning quarterback.

“I compare my game most to Patrick Mahomes, obviously,” he stated with some laughter. “Where I can throw the ball and extend plays when needed, or even just run myself. Right now, I am mostly just working on quickening up my footwork and trying to get as fast in that area as I can.”

He prides himself as not just a thrower, but someone that can make plays outside the pocket and even run if the situation calls for it. In his first three seasons in the NFL he has won an MVP, a Super Bowl and just recently became the highest paid player in the history of the league. Taking after him certainly seems like a good decision.

For Centerville High School in 2019, the 6-2 200-pound quarterback threw for nearly 2,500 yards while tossing 24 touchdowns to 7 interceptions. He would also add another four touchdowns on the ground.

His best stretch of the season was a span of four games where he totaled 20 of his 28 touchdowns on the season, and in that span he only turned the ball over twice. On film, Harrison shows big-time arm strength to go along with poise, precision and accuracy. I say this because he wasn’t only hitting open receivers like often seen on film. He was throwing his receivers open and making plays most high school coaches wouldn’t trust their young quarterbacks to make. For a player his age, he demonstrates an advanced feel for the game. Someone that could probably find his way onto the field early on his college career.

While he might only have three offers to his name, and only one from a Power 5 program currently, Harrison definitely has the makings of a kid that will blow up on the recruiting trail once he is able to get out and visit more campuses and throw in front of coaches.

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Follow me on twitter: @NathanErbachIB

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter