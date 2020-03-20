IrishBreakdown
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Basketball

WR Deion Colzie Decommits From Notre Dame

Bryan Driskell

Top 100 wide receiver Deion Colzie has decommitted from Notre Dame.

According to Rivals recruiting analyst Chad Simmons the former Irish commit from Athens (Ga.) Academy called Brian Kelly and told the Notre Dame head coach he was starting over.

"You can say I am kind of hitting that reset button now," Colzie told Simmons. "Once the virus passes and things clear up, I am going to get back out, take some visits and continue building on relationships."

In the interview, Colzie said that Notre Dame would still be in the mix, but the odds of a player from that part of the country decommitting and then rejoining the class is slim.

Colzie committed to Notre Dame in October during a visit in which he watched Notre Dame beat archrival USC. He and Pickerington (Ohio) Central standout receiver Lorenzo Styles Jr. committed the same weekend.

Notre Dame started the 2021 class off on a very high note, but the class has become stagnant, and the loss of Colzie is a huge blow. Colzie is ranked No. 44 in the country according to 247Sports and No. 71 according to Rivals and ESPN.

Newsletter
https://www.subscribepage.com/irish-breakdown-newsletter
Comments (8)
Thrillhouse
Thrillhouse

Ouch, that one stings.

No. 1-7
KMoore-24
KMoore-24

This hurts and I mean it hurts a lot. I really liked this kid and the skill set he was bringing to the table. I bet this doesn't happen if Chip Long was still out OC.

Irish Mike
Irish Mike

Thoughts right now, Coach?

Irishbob
Irishbob

This hurts bad.hope this doesn’t start a trend?🙏

Scarponi
Scarponi

A lot more players are going to be staying closer to home in their college choice after going through our current situation.

Matt0315
Matt0315

no great

jsully0101
jsully0101

Notre Dame’s 2021 WR targets right now (no order):

-Dont’e Thornton
-Jayden Thomas
-Titus Mokiao-Atimalala
-Andrel Anthony
-Deion Colzie

The Irish will likely take two more WRs, giving 3 WRs total in the class including Lorenzo Styles.

Colzie is a very good player, and this is a loss for the Irish, but the position nationally is deep, so the staff has a chance to rebound.

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Analysis: Adding Kerry Cooks Is A Brilliant Move By Brian Kelly

The addition of former cornerbacks coach Kerry Cooks as a defensive analyst is a savvy move by Brian Kelly

Bryan Driskell

by

TxIrish

Notre Dame Recruiting: 5 Must Get Recruits On Offense

There are five offensive recruits that are key to Notre Dame landing a Top 5 recruiting class in 2021.

Brian Smith

by

sbf

Top Individual Performances Of 2019 - No. 1-5

Irish Breakdown takes a look at the Top 10 individual performances of the 2019 season, ranking No. 1-5

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame Recruiting: 5 Must Get Recruits On Defense

There are five defensive recruits that are key to Notre Dame landing a Top 5 recruiting class in 2021.

Brian Smith

by

Brian Smith

PODCAST: Breaking Down The Latest At IB

The latest episode discusses what's coming at IB, followed by a Q&A session about Notre Dame football

Bryan Driskell

by

TxIrish

Notre Dame Football Must Have A Plan To Thrive In These Trying Times

How the Notre Dame football program handles the next weeks and months will go a long way towards determining their on-field success in the fall

Bryan Driskell

by

jsully0101

Three Notre Dame Players Go Round 2 In Draftwire Mock Draft

The first post-free agency mock draft has three Notre Dame players in round two, including a fast-rising wide receiver

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame A Strong Contender For Top 2022 Safety

The Irish staff has made safety Braelon Allen a priority, which makes Notre Dame a strong early contender in his recruitment

Jack Sullivan

by

jsully0101

Recruiting: Notre Dame Makes Top 8 For Talented Cornerback

Notre Dame has made the cut for one of the best West Coast athletes, cornerback DJ Harvey

Bryan Driskell

by

Irishfan11

Notre Dame To Face UNLV In 2022

The Fighting Irish and Runnin Rebels will square off in 2022

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell