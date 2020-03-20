WR Deion Colzie Decommits From Notre Dame

Top 100 wide receiver Deion Colzie has decommitted from Notre Dame.

According to Rivals recruiting analyst Chad Simmons the former Irish commit from Athens (Ga.) Academy called Brian Kelly and told the Notre Dame head coach he was starting over.

"You can say I am kind of hitting that reset button now," Colzie told Simmons. "Once the virus passes and things clear up, I am going to get back out, take some visits and continue building on relationships."

In the interview, Colzie said that Notre Dame would still be in the mix, but the odds of a player from that part of the country decommitting and then rejoining the class is slim.

Colzie committed to Notre Dame in October during a visit in which he watched Notre Dame beat archrival USC. He and Pickerington (Ohio) Central standout receiver Lorenzo Styles Jr. committed the same weekend.

Notre Dame started the 2021 class off on a very high note, but the class has become stagnant, and the loss of Colzie is a huge blow. Colzie is ranked No. 44 in the country according to 247Sports and No. 71 according to Rivals and ESPN.