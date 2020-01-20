A Quick Look Early 2022 Names To Know

Notre Dame already began recruiting several 2022 prospects, and that list continues to grow. Look for the Irish to continue to extend offers to the class of 2022 as the recruiting process accelerates even further.

National recruits like Jaeden Gould, CB, 6-2, 205, Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic and Nicholas Singleton, RB, 5-11, 200, Shillington (Pa.) Governor Mifflin earned offers from the Irish and numerous other prominent programs long ago. They were and will continue to be prime targets for the Irish. While those two players are from back East, a Midwest prospect picked up an offer from the Irish on January 10.

Braelon Allen, S, 6-1, 210, Fond Du Lac (Wis.) could finally be the player Notre Dame pulls away from the in-state Badgers. He’s very familiar with Notre Dame as he visited South Bend for Virginia Tech weekend. The Irish will definitely need to fend off Wisconsin, and with Allen’s skill set it’s improbable that ACC and SEC schools offer as well. A look at Allen’s Hudl can be found here:

Possible 2022 Offers

Notre Dame will eventually focus on 2022 prospects. For now, here are a few players to keep an eye on from traditional Notre Dame recruiting grounds. With Notre Dame accelerating its process, these are the players that will likely be firmly within the Notre Dame cross hairs sooner than later. Keep in mind, this is just a preliminary list.

The first player hails from the Hoosier State and one of its tradition-rich high school athletic departments, Lawrence North. The Indianapolis program has one of the best all-around athletes in the 2022 class (see basketball video below) in Omar Cooper, WR, 6-1, 160. The electric wide receiver can blow by defenders or be physical and earn the tough yards after contact. The following windmill dunk, however, displays his physical prowess.

Cooper’s football exploits can be found here:

Staying in Indiana, one of the best defensive linemen from the Midwest will be Caden Curry, DL, 6-4, 255, Greenwood (Ind.) Center Grove. The only sophomore to make the All-State team along the defensive line, Curry already possesses good technique. He’s athletic and physical. Notre Dame and many other programs will be recruiting this young man. Mark it down. Curry’s Hudl:

Moving one state to the north, an elite talent with numerous offers would be William Johnson, CB, 6-1, 180, Grosse Point (Mich.) South. Look for Notre Dame and many more schools to offer Johnson. For now, he holds offers from the likes of Michigan and Michigan State, two programs that will always be tough for Notre Dame to beat out for Michigan prep talent. An unusually advanced technician for his age, Johnson’s Hudl is below.

A Texas talent to watch comes from the same high school as current Notre Dame freshman defensive end NaNa Osafo-Mensah. One of the Dallas area’s top underclassmen is Emeka Megwa, RB, 6-0, 200, Fort Worth (Texas) Nolan Catholic. Megwa already received offers from Duke, LSU, Baylor, Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Ohio State. Only a matter of time before he adds more offers, as his highlight film will prove his value.

Staying in Texas, Bobby Taylor, Jr., ATH, 6-1, 180, Katy (Texas) should be a name Irish fans are familiar with. His Father was a great player for Notre Dame (1992-1994) before playing nine seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles and one season with the Seattle Seahawks. Taylor camped with Notre Dame last year and will be one of the Houston area’s top prospects for 2022. He could be a wide receiver or play any position in the secondary. Notre Dame will need thwart overtures from schools like Texas A & M, Baylor and Texas to sign the legacy recruit. Taylor’s film:

When Taylor camped at Notre Dame last summer, he was joined by another south Texas talent. Julian Humphrey, CB, 6-2, 175, Houston (Texas) Clear Lake competed at the Notre Dame camp as well. Baylor and Indiana represent Humphrey’s biggest offers right now, but that will soon change. Humphrey was one of the better defensive backs in the Houston area this past season. Outside of Miami, Houston puts more players in the NFL than any other city, so competition is fierce.

With Notre Dame’s recent success along the defensive line, look for the Irish to be more attractive to the truly elite defensive linemen. The following player certainly fits that profile.

Perhaps the most coveted prospect in the country will hail from south Florida. Shemar Stewart, DE, 6-6, 240, Opa Locka (Fla.) Monsignor Pace is already an imposing figure. His length and athleticism garnered offers from the likes of Georgia, Florida, Florida State, Miami, Oregon, Penn State and Vanderbilt, just to name a handful.

In college, Stewart could play weak side or strong side defensive end. Notre Dame will have stiff competition if it wishes to get into the Stewart sweepstakes, but he’s a difference maker. Also a basketball player, Stewart’s film speaks volumes about his talent.

Final Thoughts

Notre Dame jetted off to a fantastic start to the 2021 class. The 2022 class could be excellent as well if the entire Irish Irish coaching staff go all-in with recruiting.

The most important thing to know is that right now it’s about collecting data. Grades, talent, and personalities become the focus. More 2022 offers will be extended, but it’s good that Notre Dame already offered a handful of truly elite players and will be seeing many more during the next few weeks.

Just after signing day look for coverage of Notre Dame 2021 and 2022 recruiting back East. The Irish continue to do a good job in New Jersey, and there are more prospects back East capable of playing for the Irish than at anytime in recent memory.