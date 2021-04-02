Elite 2023 Texas Wide Receiver Working To Set Up A Notre Dame Visit

Elite 2023 wideout Jalen Hale has already been offered by Notre Dame, and he's working to set up a visit to South Bend

Over the past several weeks, Irish Breakdown has widely reported how Notre Dame is making a concerted effort to connect with some of the very top 2023 prospects in the country. On St. Paddy's Day, the Fighting Irish staff dished out over 20 offers to players that have become main targets during the 2023 cycle.

Coming from Longview, Texas, 6-3, 175-pound wide receiver Jalen Hale is one of the best wide receivers in the country, and he's a top early target for the Irish staff. Hale can play split out wide or in the slot and has a lethal combination of soft hands, breakaway speed and elusive cutting ability. As a clear high-ceiling pass catcher, Hale is ranked as the No. 2 wide receiver and the No. 12 overall player in the nation according to 247Sports.com.

Hale picked up an offer from the Fighting Irish on March 17 as part of the Pot of Gold initiative, his 24th of the process. After receiving his offer, Hale told Irish Breakdown that he doesn't know much about the program, but he's hoping to remedy that by taking an unofficial visit to campus in the future.

“I know three schools that I'm going to try and go visit,” Hale said. “I'm going to go to Oklahoma because I'm going to one of their barbecues. I think we are going to go to Notre Dame and maybe Georgia.”

According to Hale, Notre Dame wide receivers coach Del Alexander has been at the forefront of his recruitment, and his main message so far is that Hale's skill set and natural physical talent could be well-utilized in the Fighting Irish offense down the road.

As for his interest in Georgia, the five-star listed a couple aspects of the Bulldogs program that appeal to him at this point.

“I like their receivers, and I've already got a good relationship with the coaches,” Hale detailed. “I just want to feel comfortable there.”

Hale also listed Alabama and Ohio State as two programs that he hears from on a consistent basis, so the big play downfield threat is hearing from a wide range of suitors.

In terms of his offseason regimen, Hale is lifting weights and running track regularly to help stay in top condition. Hale has already logged multiple sub-22 second times in the 200 meter dash, so the Notre Dame target is displaying some serious speed this Spring.

Last season, Hale did a good job of showcasing that explosive speed to the tune of 40 receptions for 700 yards and 12 touchdowns during his sophomore campaign. As for this season, the Lobos receiver is looking to improve on 2020's record of 9-3 and is specifically eyeing a trip to the state championship game.

Right now, Hale is only one of nine wide receivers in the 2023 class to hold an offer from Notre Dame.

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

