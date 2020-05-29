IrishBreakdown
Ephesians Prysock Is Already On Notre Dame's Radar

Nathan Erbach

Notre Dame is still focusing on the 2021 class, but there are some top players from the 2022 class that are already on the radar for the Irish staff. Mission Hills (Calif.) Bishop Alemany defensive back Ephesians Prysock is one of those top players, which is why he earned an offer from Notre Dame back in January.

That offer was significant for the talented defender.

“Honestly, it is just a blessing.” he said of the Irish offer.

With Prysock only a 2022 recruit, and not allowed to have too much contact with college programs, his contact thus far has been relatively limited, but Notre Dame is a program that has made an early impression.

“The teams staying in contact the most have been Ohio State, USC and Notre Dame a little bit.” Prysock mentioned. “I definitely see Notre Dame being a big factor in my recruitment.”

Several others have offered the 6-3, 170-pound athlete, including LSU, Florida, Oklahoma, Texas, Oregon, Nebraska, Boston College and Oregon State.

While Prysock is a standout at both wide receiver and defensive back in the California high school ranks, his intention is to play defense at the collegiate level. The four-star defensive back and No. 195 overall player in the country according to 247Sports, and he’s ranked as a safety, but Prysock believes he is corner.

“I’m a corner,” he noted. “A lot of people think I am a safety because of how tall I am.”

In just a quick look at his film, it is easy to see why corner is a possibility for him, but also understandable why some think he can be great at safety too. He uses his size to his advantage, and while he has room to fill out his wiry frame, he already plays a physical and instinctual style of play that would fit Notre Dame’s boundary corner spot well - consistently playing press man on tape.

Prysock hasn’t been able to make it to campus yet, and it doesn’t have a date in mind of when that could happen but visiting South Bend is something he wants to do when campuses open back up.

“I am definitely trying to get up there.” he told Irish Breakdown.

The Notre Dame staff has been busy on the recruiting trail over the last several weeks, and now have offered around 15 defensive backs in total. With all that said, expect Ephesians Prysock to be a name to watch into the fall when the coaching staff can contact him more frequently. 

