Talented 2022 Tight End Enjoys Visit To Notre Dame

Though he was not able to talk to any coaches or see any of the facilities, 2022 tight end Jack Nickel made his way to Notre Dame on Tuesday to see the campus and get a feel for what the Fighting Irish have to offer.

The 6-4, 230-pounder out of Alpharetta (Ga.) Milton and his family carved out two weeks in their schedules to visit schools across the Midwest that Nickel may be interested in attending. Among the schools Nickel is set to visit are Notre Dame, Ohio State, Purdue, Wisconsin, Iowa and more.

Notre Dame was the Nickel family’s second stop on their Midwest tour, as the family spent this past weekend in Columbus visiting Ohio State.

“When I went on my first visit to Notre Dame last October for the USC game, I didn’t really get to see the whole campus,” Nickel recalled. “I got to see all of the facilities and all the stuff that has to do with football, but nothing else really. This time, I got to see some of the iconic buildings like the Golden Dome and the Grotto which was awesome.”

Nickel and his family spent four hours on the Notre Dame campus, as they toured what was available for them to visit. They got to see all of the famous landmarks across the campus such as Touchdown Jesus, which Nickel really enjoyed.

“Notre Dame definitely has the nicest campus I have seen so far,” said Nickel.

That should not be taken lightly. It is widely-stated that Notre Dame’s best weapon when it comes to recruiting is getting kids on campus, and the initiative shown by the Nickel family to drive up to South Bend all way the way from Georgia truly affirms his interest in looking at the Fighting Irish.

Before and after Nickel’s visit, he talked to Notre Dame tight ends coach John McNulty on the phone, and the Irish coach appreciated Nickel taking the time to visit campus, especially under the circumstances.

“Coach and I talked about Notre Dame and how it is different than other schools,” Nickel explained. “We also talked about where he sees me fitting in the offense and what I liked and didn’t like about my visit.”

After visiting Notre Dame during the afternoon, the Nickel family headed south to visit Purdue, then headed to Chicago to stay with a family friend. It was a long day of traveling, but both Nickel and his family know how important visiting a school is, even if they are not able to get the full tour.

The next stop on the road trip will be Wisconsin on July 2, then Iowa the following day.

“I am looking forward to seeing the other schools on this trip but I am definitely not looking forward to the drive from Iowa all the way back to Georgia,” said Nickel.

