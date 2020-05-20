Wide Receiver Jayden Thomas Fits At Notre Dame - Part II

Continuing on from the first installment, Atlanta (Ga.) Pace Academy wide receiver Jayden Thomas could be one of the best all-around recruits in Dixie this year.

Thomas’ skill set will allow him to impact a major program in a multitude of ways. Today’s article represents a different look at Thomas’s talent, as well as more information from his trainer, former Georgia wide receiver Terrence Edwards.

When a prospect such as Thomas comes into a college program, he could benefit that team from multiple positions. Here’s a look at Thomas when considering him at running back, safety, or even rover.

Many talented prep wide receivers line up in the wildcat formation, but few run with the natural forward lean and vision that Thomas provides. Thomas hits full speed as soon as he reaches the second level, and from there, his talent and vision took over.

It’s rare to see a wide receiver with this specific ability to utilize his vision in traffic the way Thomas displayed during that run. Perhaps, just perhaps, Thomas could play some running back for the Irish if he ended up in South Bend.

Notre Dame is known to move wide receivers to running back. Notre Dame turned wide receivers Jafar Armstrong, as well as current NFL free agent running back C.J. Procise, into running backs.

As for defense, several clips presented the idea that Thomas could be a very good college defensive player. The next clip showed Thomas playing bump and run cornerback, as he defended a fade pass.

While not picturesque technique, Thomas played aggressive, used his length, and maneuvered right along with the wide receiver. Even if Thomas does not appear to be a long-term fit for cornerback, being able to provide some man-to-man coverage would enable him to play safety, at the very least.

As a deep safety, Thomas presents plenty of opportunity. He’s a physical football player, already understands route concepts because he trains as a wide receiver, and he’s instinctive.

Thomas attacked this play and cut off the ball carrier very well. This type of aggressive yet disciplined football could lend itself to seeing Thomas being a gunner on special teams. Of course, Thomas possesses the talent to be a cover two safety as well.

When a safety gets beat deep, it’s usually big trouble. Thomas did react late during this next clip, but his hustle, instinct and natural length allowed him to make a last-second deflection by diving and reaching towards the wide receiver’s hands. Absolutely clutch!

If Thomas misses, that’s probably a touchdown. Again, that’s a clutch play, and it’s more than just raw talent. The instinctive football acumen from Thomas is quite rare.

Each of these defensive plays represent an interesting twist. Thomas already weighs 205-pounds. Therefore, he’s definitely a safety prospect from the outset. Adding another 15 pounds does seem to be within reach, and that means he could end up at rover as well.

Now, nobody should jump to the conclusion that Thomas will likely play defense in college. It’s simply a reference point. Thomas possesses rare instincts for a football player, possesses size and length, and he’s a student of the game. Adding each component up means that Thomas could play multiple positions during his college career.

To help people better understand the work ethic that Thomas embodies, Edwards explains how this young man gets after it.

“He (Thomas) comes to me outside of Pace Academy. There will be days when I didn’t even know he was coming to training, and he will just show up. He’s definitely a worker. He’s definitely got that mentality to be the best. He’s going to work on how to be the best.”

As for Thomas and how he approaches the game of football, Edwards provided an answer that really shows the character of this young man.

“His mind is he’s a team player; he’s going to do whatever it takes to win. There are wide receivers that do not block to the best of their ability because they are not catching five or six balls a game. I’ve seen Jayden block his butt off and be just as happy seeing his teammate score. So, he’s a team guy. He’s going to do whatever it takes to win.”

As for recruiting, Edwards provided a little bit of insight into Thomas’s recruitment.

“I think he’s pretty much narrowed it down to 10 or eight (schools). He’s going to focus on those eight schools I think it is. I think he will take his visits, if he’s able to. I don’t know his timeline (for a college decision). I don’t think he’s even close to that yet. So, I think he’s going to enjoy the process this season.

“With Pace (Academy), we don’t allow kids to graduate early, so he’s going to take it all the way. Will it be until signing day (until Thomas announces his decision), I don’t know that yet, because I haven’t spoken to him about that part. I don’t think he’s the guy that’s going to let recruiting take over. He’s going to be the guy that’s going to be Pace (Academy) first, and then recruiting second.”

Thomas presents a unique mindset on the gridiron and as a young man. He’s a player that could help a major college program at multiple positions, especially with his team-first attitude. Do not be surprised no matter which position(s) this young man plays during his college career. Thomas is a team-first guy, and a class young man.

While Edwards believes Thomas will wait for a decision, other sources have indicated that his decision could come sooner, and the Irish are in very strong contention for his services.

