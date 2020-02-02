IrishBreakdown
Notre Dame Lands Talented 2021 Safety Justin Walters

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame picked up a commitment from Bolingbrook (Ill.) High School standout safety Justin Walters, who chose the Irish after a weekend visit.

The 6-2, 175-pound athlete had offers from Michigan, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Michigan State, Iowa, Northwestern, Missouri, Minnesota, Boston College, Duke, Iowa State, Indiana, Kentucky and UCF.

A three-star recruit, Walters has the combination of length, range and hitting ability that Notre Dame covets at the safety position.

Landing Walters gives Notre Dame seven commitments in the 2021 class, and he's the second defensive player in the class, joining St. Peter's (Mo.) Lutheran of St. Charles defensive tackle Gabriel Rubio.

