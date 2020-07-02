IrishBreakdown
2022 Wide Receiver Kaleb Brown Showed Off Elite Talent At Summer Tournament

Brian Smith

I attended the 7-on-7 tournament in Kissimmee (Fla.) this past weekend. One of Notre Dame's top targets for the Class of 2022, wide receiver Kaleb Brown, played for Midwest BOOM, an elite 7-on-7 program based out of Chicago.

This young man from Chicago (Ill.) St. Rita provided a great deal of excitement and was one of the most dominant players in attendance. One-handed grab and toe tap in the back of the end zone, being just the starters.

Brown's explosiveness is truly elite, regardless of class. He's the kind of athlete that could return kicks in college football right now, he's truly that talented. Brown informed me he's around 180-pounds. What's interesting is how big his upper legs already are at such a young age. He's extremely quick and powerful at the same time. That's part of the reason why he's so highly recruited and widely regarded as the top prospect in Illinois for the Class of 2022.

Notre Dame, Illinois, Michigan, and many others offered Brown a scholarship. He will easily surpass 30 offers before all is said and done. Just a tremendous talent. After speaking with Brown, it also became clear that he could fit in with just about any college environment. He's a laid back personality that just wants to compete. In the video at the top of the article you'll find top clips from Brown at the event. 

This young man is a must-get for Notre Dame in the 2022 class.

