Notre Dame Makes Top 6 For Four-Star Defensive End

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame is still looking to add at least one more defensive end to its 2021 class, and Suffield (Conn.) Academy standout Kechaun Bennett is a priority player for the Irish staff.

Being named to Bennett's top six is an important first step for Notre Dame, as it looks to rise up his list of favorites.

Michigan, Miami (Fla.), Syracuse, Ole Miss and California are the other five schools on Bennett's top list, and it's believed that Michigan is currently the team to beat.

The 6-4, 220-pound edge rusher is ranked as a four-star recruit by both Rivals and ESPN. 247Sports ranks him No. 329 on its composite ranking.

Last season Bennett racked up 12 tackles for loss and six sacks in just eight games. He had 13 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks in eight games the season prior.

Bennett is a long and explosive edge player that has a frame and game that is quite similar to that of former Irish standout Julian Okwara when he was a high school standout.

He projects ideally to the Vyper end spot, which Okwara and Daelin Hayes lined up at the last three seasons. Bennett's best attribute is his ability to rush the quarterback, but he also has the lateral quickness and athleticism to eventually develop into a strong coverage player as well.

The key for the Irish staff with Bennett will be working hard to ensure that he doesn't commit anywhere else until he's able to visit Notre Dame.

