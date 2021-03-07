Notre Dame Makes Final Four For 2022 Athlete Dillon Tatum

Notre Dame has made the list of four finalists for 2022 athlete Dillon Tatum

West Bloomfield (Mich.) High School athlete Dillon Tatum is getting much closer to a decision, and Notre Dame was one of the four schools he listed as finalists in his recruitment.

Notre Dame and Baylor both made the final four, but this is likely going to come down to a battle between Michigan and Michigan State. Notre Dame offered Tatum last May, but he's not considered a player the Irish are pushing for, and Notre Dame is clearly behind the two in-state programs for his recruitment.

Tatum is a versatile athlete that grades out as a legitimate prospect on both sides of the ball. He could be a running back or slot receiver at the next level, and he's also a physical and productive cornerback on the defensive side of the ball.

The 5-11, 185-pound athlete is ranked as the nation's No. 243 overall player by both 247Sports and ESPN. He had offers from Ohio State, Florida, Georgia, Texas A&M, Penn State, USC, Miami (Fla.), Nebraska, Wisconsin, Utah, West Virginia, Ole Miss, Cincinnati, Purdue, Boston College, Kentucky, Indiana, Maryland, Colorado, Georgia Tech and Syracuse.

