Future Looking Bright For The Notre Dame Offensive Line

Notre Dame landed a major commitment from the class of 2021 offensive guard Rocco Spindler. Spindler is rated as the 48th overall player in the country in the 247Sports composite rankings and the third-best player at his position. Spindler announced his commitment to the Fighting Irish over the weekend.

Spindler joins offensive tackle Blake Fisher in the Notre Dame 2021 class. The pair should give Notre Dame the highest rated pair since it signed Liam Eichenberg and Tommy Kraemer in 2016. The could also round out what is looking to be another terrific offensive line group for Notre Dame.

More Offensive Line Talent

With the addition of Spindler, Notre Dame now has four offensive linemen in their class. Spindler and Fisher are Top 50 overall players and fall just outside that elite window. Three-stars Pat Coogan and Joe Alt round out the class for Notre Dame to bring this offensive line group to four.

This is on pace to be in the discussion for the strongest group in the last half-decade. The last time Notre Dame had two offensive linemen rated this high was that 2016 group. Kraemer was a five-star and 26th overall player and Eichenberg was a four-star and the 80th overall player in the country in that class. Those two have been heavily involved along the offensive line throughout their careers. Now with the addition of Spindler and Fisher, the new crop of players is coming up the ranks.

Bright Future Up Front

Looking at the offensive line classes from 2019-2021 points to a bright future. Once Spindler and Fisher officially sign and get on campus, they join a strong group. The 2020 class featured offensive tackles Tosh Baker and Michael Carmody. Both players were in the top 150 on 247 Sports in the 2020 class.

The 2019 recruiting class featured Zeke Correll at center, Quinn Carroll and Andrew Kristofic at tackle, and John Olmstead at guard. Zeke Correll was ranked 95th overall, Carroll ranked 118th, Kristofic was 183rd and Olmstead was 185th overall according to the composite ranking.

These three classes will give Notre Dame four offensive linemen rated in the Top 100 in their class. It will also have eight offensive linemen rated in the top 200 overall players and all eight were rated as a four-star.

While there has been some valid criticism of the offensive line play since Jeff Quinn has taken over, I am of the opinion that recruiting hasn't missed a beat. Quinn has moved up to the seventh rated recruiter in the country on 247Sports since the Spindler commitment.

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Follow me on Twitter: @rdpalmeri

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter