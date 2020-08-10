IrishBreakdown
Top Stories
Champions Lounge+
Football
Recruiting

Future Looking Bright For The Notre Dame Offensive Line

RPalmeri

Notre Dame landed a major commitment from the class of 2021 offensive guard Rocco Spindler. Spindler is rated as the 48th overall player in the country in the 247Sports composite rankings and the third-best player at his position. Spindler announced his commitment to the Fighting Irish over the weekend.

Spindler joins offensive tackle Blake Fisher in the Notre Dame 2021 class. The pair should give Notre Dame the highest rated pair since it signed Liam Eichenberg and Tommy Kraemer in 2016. The could also round out what is looking to be another terrific offensive line group for Notre Dame.

More Offensive Line Talent

With the addition of Spindler, Notre Dame now has four offensive linemen in their class. Spindler and Fisher are Top 50 overall players and fall just outside that elite window. Three-stars Pat Coogan and Joe Alt round out the class for Notre Dame to bring this offensive line group to four.

This is on pace to be in the discussion for the strongest group in the last half-decade. The last time Notre Dame had two offensive linemen rated this high was that 2016 group. Kraemer was a five-star and 26th overall player and Eichenberg was a four-star and the 80th overall player in the country in that class. Those two have been heavily involved along the offensive line throughout their careers. Now with the addition of Spindler and Fisher, the new crop of players is coming up the ranks.

Bright Future Up Front

Looking at the offensive line classes from 2019-2021 points to a bright future. Once Spindler and Fisher officially sign and get on campus, they join a strong group. The 2020 class featured offensive tackles Tosh Baker and Michael Carmody. Both players were in the top 150 on 247 Sports in the 2020 class.

The 2019 recruiting class featured Zeke Correll at center, Quinn Carroll and Andrew Kristofic at tackle, and John Olmstead at guard. Zeke Correll was ranked 95th overall, Carroll ranked 118th, Kristofic was 183rd and Olmstead was 185th overall according to the composite ranking.

These three classes will give Notre Dame four offensive linemen rated in the Top 100 in their class. It will also have eight offensive linemen rated in the top 200 overall players and all eight were rated as a four-star.

While there has been some valid criticism of the offensive line play since Jeff Quinn has taken over, I am of the opinion that recruiting hasn't missed a beat. Quinn has moved up to the seventh rated recruiter in the country on 247Sports since the Spindler commitment.

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.
Follow me on Twitter: @rdpalmeri
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Jpirish58
Jpirish58

Nice article, I agree that Quinn needs to step on the coaching end being 7th nationally in recruiting is not all bad. I know the Quinn haters wont like this but, nice article Keep up the good work.

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

CLASS IMPACT: OL Rocco Spindler To Notre Dame

Breaking down the commitment of OL Rocco Spindler to Notre Dame

Bryan Driskell

by

Jpirish58

2021 Big Board: Notre Dame Commits

Breaking down and grading the 2021 commits for Notre Dame

Bryan Driskell

by

Escalibore

BREAKING: Notre Dame Lands Top 100 OL Rocco Spindler

Notre Dame has picked up a big time commitment from standout offensive lineman Rocco Spindler

Bryan Driskell

by

allenm5333

Notre Dame Finally Has A Full 2020 Football Schedule

Notre Dame's full 11-game schedule for 2020 has finally been released

Bryan Driskell

by

T_RICCIO

Class Impact: LB Prince Kollie To Notre Dame

Breaking down why the commitment of LB Prince Kollie was so important for Notre Dame

Bryan Driskell

by

Irish For Life

How Rocco Spindler Stacks Up Against Top Notre Dame OL Recruits

Breaking down how Rocco Spindler stacks up against past top Notre Dame recruits

Bryan Driskell

by

FamousAmos

2022 Michigan Standout 'Emotional' About Notre Dame Offer

2022 Michigan linebacker Nolan Ziegler is a Notre Dame legacy, which made his offer from the Irish a big moment

Nathan Erbach

by

John Connor

Former Notre Dame QB Phil Jurkovec Gets Waiver For 2020

The Notre Dame transfer will be immediately eligible for the Eagles in 2020

Bryan Driskell

by

Jpirish58

What's Next: Shifting To The 2022 O-Line Group Is Key For Notre Dame

With Rocco Spindler in the fold the Notre Dame staff will now put much of its focus on the 2022 group.

Mason Plummer

by

RFink

College Football Players Make Their Voices Heard: Let Them Play

College football players, including those from Notre Dame, are pushing back against the notion of not playing in 2020

Bryan Driskell

by

TxIrish