IrishBreakdown
Top Stories
Champions Lounge+
Football
Recruiting

Hard To Ignore The Prince Kollie/Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Comparisons

Mason Plummer

Just a few weeks ago, four-star linebacker Prince Kollie out of Jonesborough (Tenn.) Crockett was offered by Notre Dame and defensive coordinator Clark Lea. It seems Lea is looking for the next Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah in the Notre Dame defense, and Kollie appears to fit the mold perfectly.

The likeness to Owusu-Koramoah is not one that should be taken lightly. The Rover position is vital in the Lea defense, and with all due respect to Drue Tranquill, a case could be made that no one has played it better than Owusu-Koramoah. Lea knows what he is looking for in that position and has had great success with it at Notre Dame.

Tranquill manned the position in 2017 and Owusu-Koramoah held it down in 2019. During those two seasons the pair averaged 82.5 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and four passes defensed.

Playing safety, inside linebacker and outside linebacker in high school, Kollie has a great understanding of both defensive and offensive schemes. His head coach, Hayden Chandley, knows Kollie is capable of playing any position on the field if asked.

“He tends to pick up things pretty quickly, he’s got a knack for just being a football player,” said Chandley. “His natural instincts are exceptional and he uses them to his advantage very well.”

Kollie’s athleticism and versatility are why he is used all over the field, and on both sides of the ball. So far, Kollie has played quarterback, running back, wide receiver, safety and linebacker, with one season left to play still this fall. Yet another reason why Kollie compares so favorably to Owusu-Koramoah, who was also a do-it-all player for Hampton (Va.) Bethel.

According to MaxPreps, the Crockett star hauled in 68 passes for 1,085 yards (16.0 YPC) and nine touchdowns as a junior, and he rushed for 388 yards and four touchdowns as a sophomore. On defense the last two seasons, Kollie totaled 143 tackles, 13 pass break ups and four interceptions.

Chandley would like to give Kollie some breaks, but his star pupil wants more than anything to win and will do whatever it takes to do so, on both sides of the ball. He’s also just too athletic and talented to not have on the field at all times.

“We always knew Prince was fast, but we did a 40-yard dash before the season started last year and he ran a 4.5,” noted Chandley. “None of us could believe it.”

Ranked as the No.6 player in the state of Tennessee according to 247Sports, Chandley noted that Kollie always plays with a chip on his shoulder and believes he is the best player on any field once he steps onto it.

“Prince and I took a look at his rating on 247sports a while back and he couldn’t believe he was only (then) ranked as the No.12 player in Tennessee,” Chandley explained. “He believes he’s the best and he wants to prove it to you.”

Rivals still ranks Kollie as the 19th best player in the state. If that is accurate it would mean Tennessee is absolutely loaded in 2021, but I have a hard time believing there are 18 better players in the state than Kollie.

Being the best is something Kollie not only wants for himself, but his teammates as well. He was voted as a team captain by his teammates as a junior last year, something that rarely happens according to Chandley.

“He was a leader for us last year, but he knows that is an area he needs to grow in,” said the Crockett head coach. “He and I know we will not be as talented of a team as we were last year, so he knows his role is going to expand even greater, and that means being a leader on and off the field as a role model to the younger guys.”

When it comes to his recruitment, Kollie is nowhere near a lock to Notre Dame, but the Irish are a favorite for his pledge as he starts to narrow down his recruitment. The Tennessee standout recently released a Top 10, which included Notre Dame, LSU, Georgia, Oklahoma, Texas, Auburn, Tennessee, Louisville, Virginia and Wake Forest.

Chandley mentioned Kollie will likely take visits to each of his Top 10 schools, which could drag out his recruitment if the NCAA bans visits into the fall.

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.
Follow me on twitter: @MasonPlummerIB
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter 

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Notre Dame Lands Stanford Grad Transfer Running Back

Stanford running back Trevor Speights announced plans to transfer to Notre Dame

Bryan Driskell

by

Nathan Erbach

Tommy Rees Needs To Be An Immediate Home Run Hire For Brian Kelly

Brian Kelly took a big chance by hiring Tommy Rees to run the offense, and it needs to pay off immediate

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

ESPN: Notre Dame LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah A Top Draft Prospect

ESPN Draft analyst Todd McShay ranks Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah as one of his top draft prospects for 2021

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Brian Kelly Is College Football's Fifth Best Coach

CBS Sports ranked Notre Dame head coach as the fifth best coach in college football

Bryan Driskell

by

KevinPS

Notre Dame Could Clear Two Championship Road Blocks In 2020

Notre Dame has two final hurdles it must clear to be a true title contender, and the 2020 schedule has both

Bryan Driskell

by

smcnd

Notre Dame And Kentucky Add Hoops Series

Notre Dame and Kentucky announced a three-game series over the next three seasons

Nathan Erbach

by

smcnd

NFL Depth Chart Breakdown For Chase Claypool

Breaking down the competition for former Notre Dame star Chase Claypool to get on the field as a rookie

Bryan Driskell

by

card44spf

Brock Wright Gets Last Shot At Making An Impact

Senior tight end Brock Wright gets a last chance at living up to his prep billing

Bryan Driskell

Tommy Tremble Has The Tools To Be A Game Changer

Junior tight end Tommy Tremble has the talent to become one of the nation's top tight ends in 2020

Bryan Driskell

Recruiting Dead Period Extended Once Again

The NCAA Division I Council has once again extended the dead period for recruiting

Bryan Driskell

by

t13bru