BREAKING: Notre Dame Lands Top 100 OL Rocco Spindler

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame has landed a major commitment, picking up Clarkston (Mich.) High School offensive lineman Rocco Spindler.

Spindler is a consensus Top 100 recruit that is the No. 48 overall player in the country according to the 247Sports composite ranking. He's ranked as the third best guard in the land and the third best player from the state of Michigan.

Notre Dame made Spindler a priority in the 2021 class from the outset, and it was clear he was a must-get at that time. A Midwestern blocker that combines toughness, versatility and athleticism, Spindler was an ideal fit for the Notre Dame offensive line.

Line coach Jeff Quinn and head coach Brian Kelly both spent considerable time recruiting Spindler. The relationships with both coaches was a big part of his decision.

"[Brian] Kelly, he's a great dude," Spindler told Eric Rutter of WolverineDigest. "He recruited me hard for the last four years. Coach [Jeff] Quinn gets tow and three-stars and develops them into something, and now they're in the NFL and doing something tremendous."

Spindler joins Avon (Ind.) High School big man Blake Fisher as Top 100 offensive linemen to commit to Notre Dame. Spindler ranks No. 48 overall while Fisher checks in at No. 84. The Michigan native is the second highest ranked player in the Notre Dame class, behind only quarterback Tyler Buchner, who ranks No. 41.

The 6-5, 290-pound big man is a two-way standout for Clarkston, dominating as both a guard and defensive tackle. There were some programs that recruited Spindler to play defense early on, but his upside on offense is even greater.

Notre Dame beat finalists Michigan, LSU, Ohio State and Penn State to land Spindler's pledge. The talented blocker also had offers from Alabama, Oklahoma, Florida, Wisconsin, Tennessee, Nebraska, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Michigan State, West Virginia, Kentucky, Minnesota, Northwestern and Syracuse.

Comments (11)
No. 1-8
Jpirish58
Jpirish58

Yes Who says the staff can't recruit the OL.

Sit Down . Go Irish.

cydogg
cydogg

Wow Bryan, you wrote that fast, like Lenzy on a go route. :)
Welcome Rocco !!!

Irishwinger5
Irishwinger5

I have to be honest. Even though I heard everywhere he was picking ND, when he reached for the Michigan hat my heart skipped a beat

irish4life2
irish4life2

Nice win on the trail!

KMoore-24
KMoore-24

Yes Sir! We needed this. Salute to Coach Quinn. I have given him the business a lot over the past few months but he did a outstanding job here with Rocco. His relationship with Spindler have had allowed us to secure this badly needed victory over Michigan. What makes this victory so sweet is Michigan felt so confident that they would land Spindler.

T_RICCIO
T_RICCIO

Great get by Quinn/ND-Staff

chamgel
chamgel

Absolutely huge addition for this class. Gotta give credit to Quinn and Kelly for closing this one. There aren’t many true must gets in recruiting, but this was one and they put in the work to come through.

KMoore-24
KMoore-24

Reading Spindler 's comments after he committed to the Irish you can pretty much tell what the Michigan coaching staff was saying about Coach Quinn and Brian Kelly. These are Some of his quotes.

"Some people say that coach Quinn hasnt developed guys, but if you look, he has developed two and three-star guys at small schools and he really hasn't got his own guys until now. Me going in there I believe I'm going to have a great chance to start. "

"Coach Kelly, I believe, will have a five-year extension. No word is out yet, but I believe that is going to happen. I don't believe the coaches are going to go anywhere, so that was reassuring to me."

