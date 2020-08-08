BREAKING: Notre Dame Lands Top 100 OL Rocco Spindler

Notre Dame has landed a major commitment, picking up Clarkston (Mich.) High School offensive lineman Rocco Spindler.

Spindler is a consensus Top 100 recruit that is the No. 48 overall player in the country according to the 247Sports composite ranking. He's ranked as the third best guard in the land and the third best player from the state of Michigan.

Notre Dame made Spindler a priority in the 2021 class from the outset, and it was clear he was a must-get at that time. A Midwestern blocker that combines toughness, versatility and athleticism, Spindler was an ideal fit for the Notre Dame offensive line.

Line coach Jeff Quinn and head coach Brian Kelly both spent considerable time recruiting Spindler. The relationships with both coaches was a big part of his decision.

"[Brian] Kelly, he's a great dude," Spindler told Eric Rutter of WolverineDigest. "He recruited me hard for the last four years. Coach [Jeff] Quinn gets tow and three-stars and develops them into something, and now they're in the NFL and doing something tremendous."

Spindler joins Avon (Ind.) High School big man Blake Fisher as Top 100 offensive linemen to commit to Notre Dame. Spindler ranks No. 48 overall while Fisher checks in at No. 84. The Michigan native is the second highest ranked player in the Notre Dame class, behind only quarterback Tyler Buchner, who ranks No. 41.

The 6-5, 290-pound big man is a two-way standout for Clarkston, dominating as both a guard and defensive tackle. There were some programs that recruited Spindler to play defense early on, but his upside on offense is even greater.

Notre Dame beat finalists Michigan, LSU, Ohio State and Penn State to land Spindler's pledge. The talented blocker also had offers from Alabama, Oklahoma, Florida, Wisconsin, Tennessee, Nebraska, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Michigan State, West Virginia, Kentucky, Minnesota, Northwestern and Syracuse.

