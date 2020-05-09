2021 Running Back Recruiting: Names To Know

With Notre Dame losing out on prized 2021 running back recruit Will Shipley, it’s time time to take further evaluate five additional running back targets.

Notre Dame does not need numbers, Notre Dame needs one elite talent. That’s the basic overview of needs for the 2021 Irish running back recruiting. Just one player, but he must be a high-level talent. Here’s a look at prospects the Irish would love to sign.

Names Irish Fans Should Already Know

Donovan Edwards, 5-11, 195, West Bloomfield (Mich.) High School

247Sports: No. 23 nationally, No. 2 RB

Rivals: No. 59 nationally, No. 2 RB

ESPN: No. 67 nationally, No. 4 RB

Composite: No. 38 Nationally, No. 3 RB

One of the Midwest’s best players regardless of position, Edwards’ burst and tackling-breaking ability, for an open-field speed running back, will keep coaches recruiting him until he signs his letter of intent.

Recruitment: Notre Dame will battle in-state programs Michigan (some think Michigan leads), Michigan State, Georgia, LSU and many others. Ohio State was a factor before earning commitments from two running backs. The Irish can still be a factor.

Edwards visited Notre Dame for the Echoes Weekend in mid-December. He’s very familiar with the Irish, and he’s close to home if the Irish gain his signature. While a dark horse, do not discount Notre Dame. The Irish simply need to get Edwards back on campus, and recruit him hard until he makes his college decision.

Camar Wheaton, 6-0, 190, Garland (Texas) Lakeview Centennial

Rivals: No. 7 nationally, No. 1 RB

ESPN: No. 42 nationally, No. 3 RB

247Sports: No. 44 nationally, No. 4 RB

Composite: No. 19 nationally, No. 2 RB

An explosive long-strider, Wheaton was one of Notre Dame’s first priorities for the Class of 2021. He visited Notre Dame early last year, but he’s not been mentioned much with Notre Dame since. Wheaton’s speed and impressive frame make him a priority for many schools.

Recruitment: Texas, SMU, LSU, Oklahoma, Alabama and Texas A & M are amongst the programs often mentioned with Wheaton. He’s not locked in with any particular program, however. As for the Irish, it’s an uphill climb.

Unless the Irish surprise everyone, Wheaton will not be coming to Notre Dame. It would be surprising if he strayed far from home once it comes down to decision time. Still, the Irish continue to recruit him. He’s very talented. Really, this is a player that Notre Dame would love to land a visit and see what happens.

Recent Running Back Offers

Logan Diggs, 6-0, 195, Metairie (La.) Archbishop Rummel

247Sports: Three-star, No. 26 RB

ESPN: Three-star, No. 40 RB

Rivals: Three-star, No. 41 RB

Composite: Three-star, No. 32 RB

A natural running back, Diggs possesses all of the video-game like juke moves, straight-ahead power and suddenness that can help power a major college football program’s rushing attack. Plays for one of Louisiana’s all-time great high school football programs.

Recruitment: With in-state power LSU surprisingly not recruiting Diggs, it’s anybody’s guess where this talented prospect will go. Arizona State, Colorado, Louisville, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Nebraska, and Southern California make up a good portion of Diggs’ major offers.

Notre Dame will hold a much better chance with Diggs because LSU seems to be set on signing one of the bigger national names. Diggs also plays at a program where Notre Dame will be held in high regard. Watch the Irish here, if they push for his signature.

LJ Johnson, 5-10, 205, Cypress (Texas) Cy-Fair

247Sports: No. 31 nationally, No. 3 RB

Rivals: No. 67 nationally, No. 4 RB

ESPN: No. 84 nationally, No. 5 RB

Composite: No. 43 nationally, No. 4 RB

Very powerful and compact lower body, hits the hole hard, and possesses very good open-field speed. Johnson is an old school running back that would have done well playing seven yards deep in the I-formation in the 1970s or 1980s. He’s a workhorse tailback that’s capable of playing in any modern offense as well.

Recruitment: An unofficial visit to Stanford in March represents the type of all-around student athlete Johnson already became. Texas A & M and Georgia are two schools to watch, but he’s also interested in tradition-rich programs like Oklahoma, LSU, and Alabama.

For the Irish, they simply need to get this young man on campus. He’s one of Notre Dame’s newest offers. If Johnson signs with Notre Dame, he would be an immediate impact to the Irish program. As a mere freshman, Johnson would be the type of talent that could earn a starting position. He would change Notre Dame’s class dramatically, but right now the late offer has the Irish on the outside looking in.

Alton McCaskill, 6-1, 195, Conroe (Texas) Oak Ridge

ESPN: Four-star, No. 24 RB

247Sports: Three-star, No. 27 RB

Rivals: Three-star

Composite: Three-star, No. 35 RB

A long and rangy athlete, McCaskill’s skillset presents open-field speed, good hands out of the backfield, and the ability to make defenders miss. Playing in the northern Houston suburbs means playing top competition. He will be battle tested once he reaches the college level.

Recruitment: McCaskill’s recruitment ballooned since the beginning of the year. Auburn, UCLA, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, Southern California, Penn State, Florida State, Notre Dame, and Oklahoma State represent just some of his offers. It’s hard to say if McCaskill is leaning any one place. The Irish probably hold as good a shot as anyone moving forward.

Will Notre Dame go all-in with McCaskill? He’s not as polished a runner as some of the other running backs on this list, but he is a very good athlete with a high ceiling. This will be a very intriguing recruitment to watch.

Tomorrow I will feature a film review of each of these prospects, including a podcast.

