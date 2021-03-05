Notre Dame Makes Final Group For 2022 Florida Cornerback

Notre Dame is still in search for a cornerback in the 2022 class, and one player on the board is Naples (Fla.) High School athlete Devin Moore. The Fighting Irish are now one of the seven final schools that Moore is considering.

Notre Dame, Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Miami, Stanford and Cincinnati make up Moore's final group.

The 6-2, 180-pound cornerback had offers from Auburn, Penn State, Michigan, Tennessee, Nebraska, UCF, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Pittsburgh, Boston College, NC State, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Michigan State, Louisville, Duke, Iowa State, Georgia Tech, Vanderbilt and Rutgers.

Moore is a consensus three-star recruit, but you can see why top programs are after him so much. The Naples standout has tools, film and an offer list that far exceeds his ranking.

Notre Dame likes long corners and Moore is certainly that. He's not only 6-2, but he has very long arms, and you see those tools on both sides of the ball. Moore is also a productive high school receiver, and he shows the deep speed, foot quickness and overall athleticism to thrive as a cornerback in college.

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter