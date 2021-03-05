FootballRecruitingBasketballChampions Lounge+Film RoomHockeySI.com
Search

Notre Dame Makes Final Group For 2022 Florida Cornerback

Notre Dame has made the final seven for Florida cornerback Devin Moore
Author:
Publish date:

Notre Dame is still in search for a cornerback in the 2022 class, and one player on the board is Naples (Fla.) High School athlete Devin Moore. The Fighting Irish are now one of the seven final schools that Moore is considering.

Notre Dame, Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Miami, Stanford and Cincinnati make up Moore's final group.

The 6-2, 180-pound cornerback had offers from Auburn, Penn State, Michigan, Tennessee, Nebraska, UCF, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Pittsburgh, Boston College, NC State, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Michigan State, Louisville, Duke, Iowa State, Georgia Tech, Vanderbilt and Rutgers.

Moore is a consensus three-star recruit, but you can see why top programs are after him so much. The Naples standout has tools, film and an offer list that far exceeds his ranking.

Notre Dame likes long corners and Moore is certainly that. He's not only 6-2, but he has very long arms, and you see those tools on both sides of the ball. Moore is also a productive high school receiver, and he shows the deep speed, foot quickness and overall athleticism to thrive as a cornerback in college.

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

Devin Moore 2
Recruiting

Notre Dame Makes Final Group For 2022 Florida Cornerback

Steve Angeli
Recruiting

Notre Dame Commit Profile: Steve Angeli, Quarterback

Tony Mitchell
Recruiting

Elite 2023 Cornerback Tony Mitchell Thrilled To Land Notre Dame Offer

Notre Dame
Recruiting

Class Impact: QB Steve Angeli To Notre Dame

Steve Angeli
Recruiting

Notre Dame Lands 2022 QB Steve Angeli

Notre Dame
Football

Chris Watt To Be Hired As Tulane's Offensive Line Coach

Defensive Tackle
Football

Notre Dame Spring Preview - Defensive Tackle

Daelin Hayes
Football

NFL Draft Talk: Jim Mora Breaks Down Notre Dame's Daelin Hayes

Philip Riley
Football

Freshman Corner Philip Riley Will Be Hard To Keep Off The Field