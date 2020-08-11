What's Next: Notre Dame Already Making Strong Moves At Linebacker In 2022

After landing Prince Kollie, Notre Dame is likely done with linebacker in the 2021 class. The staff has already started to shift its focus to the talented 2022 class. Notre Dame has its eyes set on some big time targets in next year's class. The 2022 class is off to a nice start with a pair of four-stars in offensive tackle Joey Tanona and tight end Jack Nickel. The staff will look to continue its momentum gained over the past few weeks by pushing hard for top notch linebacker targets.

With Notre Dame taking no linebackers in 2020 and only taking one linebacker in 2021 (Kollie), expect to see the staff pursue several linebackers for the 2022 class and eventually end up with multiple prospects in the fold. At least three players are needed in that class.

There are a number of talented players that have already been offered by Notre Dame and look to be high on the Irish early on in this cycle. Let’s dive into some of the top names on the big board for Notre Dame at the linebacker positions.

Sebastian Cheeks, LB, 6-2, 200, Evanston (Ill.) Evanston Township

Standing at 6-2 and 200 pounds with impressive quickness and agility, Cheeks is one of the best linebackers in the country from the 2022 class. He is ranked as a 4-star on 247Sports, Rivals, and ESPN. The 247Sports ranks him as the No. 135 player in the country and the third best player in Illinois. It is a strong year in the Land of Lincoln, which should be a major plus for Notre Dame.

Notre Dame has made early headway with Cheeks and looks to be among the favorites for him, if not his early leader. The Irish have struggled to recruit the linebacker position but getting Cheeks in the fold for the 2022 class would be massive, and the staff is working hard to make that happen. The film on him is limited due to a shoulder injury suffered last season, but the athleticism and potential is off the charts with the Illinois product.

Nolan Ziegler, Rover, 6-4, 205, Grand Rapids (Mich.) Catholic Central

A Notre Dame legacy, safety Nolan Ziegler is a popular pick to end up at Notre Dame himself, although Michigan is going to be a contender as well. Ziegler’s maternal grandfather is former Notre Dame great and All-American linebacker Tim Sullivan, and he also has a great uncle on his dad’s side that backed up former Notre Dame quarterback Tom Clements. The 6-4, 205-pound safety is a lengthy, versatile athlete that can play a multitude of positions at the next level. It is still early on in Ziegler’s recruitment and he just recently received his Notre Dame offer but expect this one to come down to the Irish and the Wolverines.

Ziegler is ranked as a three-star by both 247Sports and Rivals, but is unranked on ESPN. 247 ranks the Michigan standout as the No. 21 safety and No. 9 player from his home state. He projects as a rover candidate if he were to choose Notre Dame and is being recruited as so by the staff.

Tevarua Tafiti, LB, 6-3, 205, Honolulu (Ha.) Punahou

Hailing from the same high school, Punahou, that brought Manti Te’o, Robby Toma, and Marist Liufau to Notre Dame, Tafiti has taken a great interest in the Irish early on in his recruitment. Standing at 6-3, 205 pounds, the No.1 player from the state of Hawaii is a very skilled linebacker with the size to play the Mike or Buck at Notre Dame.

As it stands, Tafiti has told Irish Breakdown that he has a great relationship with defensive analyst Nick Lezynski and defensive coordinator Clark Lea and that they talk very regularly. The staff has made Tafiti a priority in the 2022 class and based on how linebacker recruiting has gone in the last couple classes, it is necessary. Notre Dame, Stanford, and Michigan look to be the players in Tafiti’s recruitment in the early going, but I would give the Irish the slight edge at this point.

Jalon Walker, LB, 6-2, 220, Salisbury (N.C.) Salisbury

Walker represents one of the very best outside linebackers in the 2022 class. With impressive size and athleticism, Walker is a sure tackler that has shown himself to be one of the most talented players in the nation that any school would be lucky to have. Notre Dame has gotten in on him early, but plenty of other schools have as well. As it stands, Walker holds offers from Clemson, LSU, Ohio State, Oregon, Auburn, Texas A & M, Texas and more.

Walker is ranked as the No. 37 overall player in the country on the 247Sports composite ranking, and he's a consensus four-star recruit. Both 247Sports and ESPN rank him as the No. 3 outside linebacker and the No. 2 player from his home state.

Langston Patterson, LB, 6-1, 210, Nashville (Tenn.) Christ Presbetyrian Academy

Patterson is an intriguing prospect and definitely one that Irish fans should keep an eye on. Currently unranked by the national recruiting services, Patterson already holds offers from many Power 5 programs including Tennessee, Nebraska, Kentucky, Louisville Duke, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Purdue, South Carolina and Vanderbilt.

Langston’s older brother, Kane Patterson, was also a linebacker at Christ Presbyterian and signed with Clemson in the 2019 class as a four-star recruit. Notre Dame did not offer Kane, but the staff seems to love what they see in his younger brother. He is flying under the radar at the moment and does not have the big-time offers or ranking he deserves, but it will come.

Joshua Burnham, LB, 6-3, 205, Traverse City (Mich.) Central

An impressive athlete who can play multiple positions at linebacker, Burnham seems to be a player the Notre Dame staff likes quite a bit, which is why he has an early offer. In-state Michigan will be tough to beat for Burnham’s pledge, but the junior has a solid list of other significant offers. Thus far, Burnham holds offers from Alabama, Ohio State, Wisconsin, Michigan, Iowa, and others.

Burnham is ranked as a four-star among all three major recruiting services. 247Sports ranks the Michigan linebacker the No. 84 overall player in the entire country, and ESPN ranks Burnham at No. 137. There is a significant discrepancy in where 247 and ESPN rank him at his position as ESPN has Burnham at No. 16 but 247 has him at No. 5.

Jaishawn Barham, LB, 6-3, 230, Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances Academy

Last but surely not least, as he is one of the higher ranked players on this list. Barham has the potential to enter five-star status as he is one of the best linebackers and players in the 2022 class. His offer sheet backs it up, too. As it stands, Barham holds offers from Ohio State, Florida, Penn State, Michigan, Texas A & M, USC, and more.

A consensus four-star at the moment, the 247Sports Composite has Barham on the cusp of five-star status as it ranks him as the No. 45 player in the nation, the No. 2 inside linebacker, and the No.2 player from the state of Maryland. ESPN ranks Barham as the No. 67 player in the country, the No. 5 player at his position, and No. 3 in the state.

Note: Notre Dame has offered top-notch players such as Cyrus Moss and Devon Jackson who some list as a linebacker, but Notre Dame is recruiting both at the Vyper (drop end) position. Each will be discussed more in-depth when Irish Breakdown takes a look at the defensive line targets.

