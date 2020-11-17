FootballRecruitingBasketballChampions Lounge+Film RoomHockey
Notre Dame Gets Back Four-Star Cornerback Philip Riley

Notre Dame has once again landed four-star cornerback Philip Riley, flipping him from USC
Notre Dame has landed a commitment from Valrico (Fla.) Bloomingdale cornerback Philip Riley. The Irish might not get a shot at beating rival USC on the field this season, but the staff was able to beat the Trojans on the recruiting trail by getting Riley back into the class.

Riley committed to Notre Dame back in May but flipped to USC in September. Irish cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens and the rest of the 2021 Notre Dame commits stayed on Riley, and that hard work paid off.

A consensus four-star recruit, Riley ranks as the nation's No. 219 overall player on 247Sports composite rankings. 

Adding Riley back to a class that has cornerbacks Ryan Barnes and Chance Tucker, as well as safety Justin Walters, gives the Irish a strong secondary haul for the 2021 class. 

Riley is a prep cornerback, and that is the position he was recruited to play at Notre Dame, but his strength, physicality and playmaking ability also projects to the nickel and safety positions. That level of versatility makes this an even bigger pickup for Notre Dame, and Riley has the traits to push for immediate playing time at all three positions.

The 6-0, 190-pound defensive back had offers from Clemson, Oregon, USC, Texas, Penn State, Florida State, Miami (Fla.), Washington, Virginia Tech, Louisville, West Virginia, Maryland, Iowa, Boston College, Mississippi State, Michigan State, Minnesota, Washington State, Georgia Tech, Texas Tech, Duke, Iowa State, Colorado, Vanderbilt, Oregon State, Kansas and Illinois.

