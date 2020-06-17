BuckeyesNow
Recent Ohio State Basketball Forward Alonzo Gaffney Transfers to Northwest Florida

Adam Prescott

Former Ohio State men’s basketball forward Alonzo Gaffney, who entered the transfer portal back in early April, has officially determined where he will play basketball next.

The 6-9 forward had originally suggested he would try the professional route after exiting the Buckeye program, but announced Wednesday afternoon that he will instead be enrolling at Northwest Florida State College in Niceville.

The junior college, located roughly two hours west of Tallahassee, has just four varsity sports via men’s basketball, women’s basketball, baseball and softball. Its men’s basketball program, nicknamed the Raiders, finished with a 12-16 record last season.

Gaffney played in 17 games off the bench last year as a freshman, averaging just 6.7 minutes and 1.8 points per game. His best outing came in the season opener against UMass Lowell when he tallied 10 points across 17 minutes of action.

The Cleveland native, a top-50 ranked player nationally coming out of high school, played for three different programs across his final three years. The stretch began with Gaffney helping lead Villa Angela-St. Joseph to the 2017 Division III state championship before going on to play at Garfield Heights and Brewster Academy.

Gaffney was one of three Buckeyes from this past season to transfer out, along with guards DJ Carton (Marquette) and Luther Muhammad (Arizona State).

Ohio State, under fourth-year head coach Chris Holtmann, does welcome some new faces to the mix as well to help offset the departures. Top graduate transfer Seth Towns, former Ivy League Player of the Year, will be eligible immediately alongside incoming freshmen Abel Porter, Zed Key and Eugene Brown III.

The Bucks also welcomed Bucknell transfer Jimmy Sotos, although the 6-3 guard will have to sit out a season before taking the court in 2021-22. He started 77 games across the past three years for Bucknell.

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for continued coverage!

Basketball

