Big X vs. Red Scare: Things to Know Before TBT Second Round

Adam Prescott

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Big X looks to get over the hump of previous second-round exits Wednesday afternoon in The Basketball Tournament (TBT), facing off against Dayton alumni team Red Scare on ESPN at 2 p.m.

Big X, assembled by former Ohio State point guard Andrew Dakich, also features fellow Buckeye guard C.J. Jackson and other notables who spent their college careers in the Big Ten. The squad opened its path in the winner-take-all bracket for $1 million with a 79-74 victory.

Here are eight things to know before Wednesday afternoon’s contest:

1. This is the fourth TBT appearance for Big X, which has gone 1-1 in each of the first three showings.

2. Dakich is also the general manager and coach of the team. He did not play in the second half of on Saturday to instead focus on his coaching role.

3. C.J. Jackson hit a game-winning floater in the Elam Ending to conclude the opener while Michigan State alum Nick Ward led all scorers with 18 points.

4. Red Scare received the No. 8 seed and a first-round bye in the tournament.

5. The Dayton alums won two games last year, including a walk-off dunk in the second round from leader Devin Oliver, before falling to Carmen’s Crew by a score of 85-71.

6. Red Scare, which only had six players last summer in its debut, is now expected to have eight this time around.

7. Former Ohio State center Trevor Thompson will be one of those eight players after recently joining the roster.

8. There has been no further talk of another former Buckeye, Jae’Sean Tate, rejoining Big X for the second round. He previously tested positive for COVID-19 but was hoping to get tested again late last week, and potentially cleared.

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for continued coverage!

