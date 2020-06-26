BuckeyesNow
Buckeye Breakfast: Devonta Smith Re-opens Recruitment

Brendan Gulick

Rise and shine, Buckeye Nation! Each morning, we will get you caught up on the latest news and information regarding Ohio State athletics.

Devonta Smith Re-opens Recruitment

Three-star cornerback Devonta Smith has decommitted from Ohio State and reopened his recruitinment process. Smith, from LaSalle High School in greater Cincinnati, announced on Twitter that he was grateful for the Buckeyes but opening up his options once more. Smith doesn't give the impression of any bad blood between him and the program.

Former Buckeye QB Matthew Baldwin Walks Away from the Game

Matthew Baldwin has decided to hang up the spikes after injuries derailed his career He redshirted as a freshman at Ohio State in 2018 while recovering from ACL surgery. When Baldwin essentially lost the starting job to Justin Fields in the spring of 2019, he decided to transfer closer to home and play for the TCU Horned Frogs. But despite receiving immediate eligibility, he never played a snap for Gary Patterson because he was hurt all last season. Baldwin is a four-star recruit out of Lake Travis High School - the same high school that produced Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield.

Trevor Thompson Signs with Red Scare for TBT

Thompson spent two years as a center for Ohio State in the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons, averaging 8.5 points and 7.0 rebounds in 20.4 minutes per contest. His is the last addition to the University of Dayton alumni team for this year's TBT in Columbus.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba Puts Defender on Skates

I wonder how many times Jaxon's Smith-Njigba defender got burned over the top for him to react this way. Next year's receiving corps could be so fun to watch!

We hope you have a great day, and remember ... time and change will surely show, how firm thy friendship OHIO!

