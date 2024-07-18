Former Ohio State Buckeyes' Guard Jacy Sheldon Signs Contract with Townsville Fire
One former Buckeye is taking her talent international.
Former Ohio State, and current Dallas Wings', guard Jacy Sheldon signed a deal with the Townsville Fire Tuesday, the Fire announced on its Instagram.
The Fire, members of the Women's National Basketball League in Australia, last won the league title in 2023.
Notable WNBA players to partake in last season's edition of the WNBL include Los Angeles Sparks' guards Jordin Canada and Aari McDonald, Dream big Naz Hillmon and Chicago Sky big Brianna Turner.
Sheldon has continued her offensive versatility and defensive prowess into the pros, both of which she was known for in Columbus.
The Dublin, Ohio, native has played in all 24 games for the Wings this season, including starting 11, and shooting above 40-35-90 splits as a rookie. She ranks fifth among rookies with 21 minutes per game. In fact, she's playing more than 28 minutes per contest in the month of July.
The former Buckeye standout has eclipsed 10 points three times this season, including posting a career-high 17 and two steals in a July 5 win over the Atlanta Dream.
Unfortunately for Sheldon, the Wings are at the bottom of the standings in the entire WNBA, winning just five games to date. Dallas has lost 19 of 24 games, already one more than they had all of last season — one where they finished fourth overall in the league.
Dallas has had just one 25-plus win season in 2003 when they went by the Detroit Shock. Since becoming a team in 1998, they've finished above .700 just twice.