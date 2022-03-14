Skip to main content

Ohio State Remains Unranked In Final Associated Press Top 25 Men's Basketball Poll

The last time the Buckeyes were unranked heading into the NCAA Tournament was 2019, when they lost to Houston in the second round.

With its only game over the last week being a loss to Penn State in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament, Ohio State remains unranked in the final Associated Press Top 25 Poll of the season, which was released on Monday afternoon.

The Buckeyes now head into the NCAA Tournament as a No. 7 seed, where they’ll face No. 10 seed Loyola Chicago. Tipoff of the first-round game against the Ramblers is set for 12:15 p.m. on Friday.

If Ohio State advances, it will face the winner of No. 2 seed Villanova and No. 15 seed Delaware. Both games would be played at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh as part of the tournament’s South Region.

That said, the full AP Top 25 can be found below, with first-place votes in parenthesis. The Buckeyes received just seven total votes, down from 16 last week.

  1. Gonzaga (54)
  2. Arizona (7)
  3. Kansas
  4. Baylor
  5. Tennessee
  6. Villanova
  7. Kentucky
  8. Auburn
  9. Duke
  10. Purdue
  11. UCLA
  12. Texas Tech
  13. Providence
  14. Wisconsin
  15. Houston
  16. Iowa
  17. Arkansas
  18. Saint Mary’s
  19. Illinois
  20. Murray State
  21. Upon
  22. USC
  23. Boise State
  24. Colorado State
  25. Texas

