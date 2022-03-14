Skip to main content

Ohio State Women’s Basketball Team Earns No. 6 Seed In NCAA Tournament, To Play Florida State Or Missouri State On Saturday

This marks the fifth tournament appearance for the Buckeyes under head coach Kevin McGuff.

After claiming a share of the Big Ten regular season championship and going 1-1 at the conference tournament, the Ohio State women’s basketball team has earned a No. 6 seed in this year’s NCAA Tournament.

The Buckeyes, who enter the tournament at 23-6 overall and 14-4 in conference play, will take on the winner of No. 11 seeds Florida State and Missouri State in the Spokane Region. The game will be played in Baton Rouge, La., on Saturday.

The Bears won 24 games this season, falling to Northern Iowa in the semifinals of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament, while the Seminoles went 17-13, including a loss to N.C. State in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals.

If Ohio State advances, it will face either No. 3 seed LSU or No. 14 seed Jackson State in the second round.

This marks the Buckeyes' fifth NCAA Tournament appearance under head coach Kevin McGuff and 25th appearance in school history. The program last made it out of the first weekend during the 2016-17 season before falling to Notre Dame in the Sweet 16.

