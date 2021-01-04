NewsFootballBasketballBaseballRecruitingSoccer
Chris Holtmann's Postgame Comments After Losing to Minnesota

Watch Ohio State's head coach Chris Holtmann address the media after the Buckeyes dropped a tough game at Minnesota.
The Ohio State Buckeyes dropped a tough game on the road against Minnesota on Sunday night, 77-60. It was probably Ohio State's most disappointing loss of the season, which followed their most impressive win of the campaign.

Chris Holtmann addressed the media after the game. Here are some of the highlights from his press conference in Minneapolis.

The video at the top of the story is Holtmann discussing how he wants to do a better job of getting his players more ready to play against teams that have tall post players.

Here's what Holtmann had to say about Duane Washington and Musa Jallow's performances

Here's what Holtmann had to say about his halftime message and what the Buckeyes can learn from this loss

Here's Holtmann on expanding his rotation in the loss to the Gophers

Here's Holtmann evaluating C.J. Walker's performance against the Gophers

