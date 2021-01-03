NewsFootballBasketballBaseballRecruitingSoccer
Justice Sueing Notches 1,000 Career Points vs. Minnesota

After spending his first two seasons at the University of California, Sueing scored the 1,000th point of his career while wearing the Scarlet and Gray.
Author:
Publish date:

1,000 career points is an impressive feat that few basketball players attain, no matter what level they play.

Only needing four points coming into Ohio State’s game against Minnesota, Junior forward Justice Sueing reached that 1,000 point plateau when he scored on back-to-back driving layups with the milestone score coming at the 9:48 mark of the first half.

Sueing spent the first two years of his career at the University of California, where he scored 886 of his total career points. After transferring to Columbus and sitting out a season, he has made an immediate impact for the Buckeyes, averaging 11.0 points and 4.5 rebounds per game as a starter.

Here’s to many more points that Sueing will score as a Buckeye. 

