Chris Holtmann Reacts to Ohio State's Last Second Loss to Purdue

Watch the highlights from the Holtmann's postgame press conference after Purdue beat the Buckeyes with five seconds to play.

For the second time in Big Ten play this year, the Buckeyes feel snake-bitten.

After Northwestern stole a victory from Ohio State in Evanston the day after Christmas, the Purdue Boilermakers did their best Grinch impression and took away a conference win from Ohio State with five seconds left.

True freshman Jaden Ivey banged home a game-winner from 3-point land at the top of the arc to break the Buckeyes' hearts.

Ohio State had its modest (albeit impressive given their point guard circumstances) winning streak snapped at three games, as they fall to 11-4 on the year. Purdue is the youngest team in the Big Ten, averaging barely one year of game experience per player on its roster. But they've now won four in a row and are 11-5 on the season. Two of their six Big Ten wins have come against the Buckeyes.

Here are the highlights from Chris Holtmann's postgame visit with the media, including his opening statement in the video above.

Here is Holtmann on the three pointers throughout the game, and the teachable moments that come with coaching a matchup like this one:

Here is Holtmann on the lead slipping away from them and the game being all about scoring runs:

Here is Holtmann discussing the team playing better in the first half compared to the second, and the scoring droughts in the second half:

Here is Holtmann talking about teaching his players to not overreact to a loss:

