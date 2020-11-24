While the Ohio State Buckeyes seem to have a good feel on what they have at their guard and forward spots heading into the season, Chris Holtmann and company may have some additional evaluations to conduct at center.

Senior point guard C.J. Walker and senior power forward Kyle Young are Ohio State's two returning starters from last season.

Regardless of what the starting lineup looks like on Wednesday for Ohio State's opener against Illinois State, there's sure to be a lot of different looks as the staff tries to figure out how all of this year's pieces fit together. But as the Buckeyes try to figure out the 5-spot, it seems likely that Young will start at point guard with Young moving to center, Duane Washington Jr. starting at the 2-guard, Cal transfer Justice Sueing at the wing and sophomore E.J. Liddell at power forward.

Young and Liddell could be options to play center when the Buckeyes want to go with a smaller, faster lineup. But 6'10" sophomore Ibrahima Diallo and 6'8" freshman Zed Key could be options as well.

“I think it is still something we are working through and trying to figure out,” Holtmann said. “Right now, without the benefit of scrimmages and live action against other opponents, it’s hard to put a definitive number on minutes or anything. What I will say is I think both Zed and Ibrahima will play minutes at that position. Both guys need to be ready to go.

“Obviously, Kyle and E.J. … those four guys will play minutes at that position. But some of it will depend on the game, match-ups. We’ve seen some good things out of all the guys. Zed has done some good things. He continues to get in better shape.”

Here are a few other highlights from today's press conference:

On the status of guard Musa Jallow after missing last season with an ankle injury

“He’s making progress. We’ve been able to get him in more live work. It will ultimately be a game-time decision with him in terms of his availability and the amount of minutes we feel comfortable he can play.”

On how early enrolling freshman guard Meechie Johnson could join the team in mid-December to play this season and what CoVID protocols he'd have to clear

“That will be done completely with his health in mind. He’ll have a specific protocol that we will need to follow with him in terms of starting him to practice. It will include a full comprehensive physical and a review of where he’s at physically.

“Because it’s unique in adding someone to your roster at this point and then eventually into games, the biggest thing for us with Meechie is to think long term and what’s in his best interest long term. What’s in his best interest is to be really deliberate and smart about how we get him into regular consistent practices and, ultimately, into games.

“CoVID adds to that. But even outside of CoVID, we would want to be sensitive to just where his body is at physically right now. We do the same thing with our guys in the summer. We would not throw our guys when they get here in the summer right into a full scale practice. It would not be in their best interest. We will be smart about that and in consultation with our medical team.”

On the versatility of E.J. Liddell to play center

“I don’t know, you could call it the five. Could he guard the five some? Sure. I think it depends on some of our other guys and the length we have at different spots on the floor. But I think E.J. is a big guy who I think is continuing to learn how to play outside. He’s played inside most of his life and shown a great ability to do that.

“Do I think it would be smart and the best use of him to exclude him from being a guy who plays that way? I don’t think that would be in his best interest. We will continue to utilize him at different spots. If that means he plays as a power forward and guards some of those guys, then he will do that.”

