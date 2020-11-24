SI.com
BuckeyesNow
HomeFootballBasketballNewsBaseballRecruiting
Search

Chris Holtmann Press Conference Highlights: Who Will Start the Year at Center?

Brendan Gulick

While the Ohio State Buckeyes seem to have a good feel on what they have at their guard and forward spots heading into the season, Chris Holtmann and company may have some additional evaluations to conduct at center.

Senior point guard C.J. Walker and senior power forward Kyle Young are Ohio State's two returning starters from last season.

Regardless of what the starting lineup looks like on Wednesday for Ohio State's opener against Illinois State, there's sure to be a lot of different looks as the staff tries to figure out how all of this year's pieces fit together. But as the Buckeyes try to figure out the 5-spot, it seems likely that Young will start at point guard with Young moving to center, Duane Washington Jr. starting at the 2-guard, Cal transfer Justice Sueing at the wing and sophomore E.J. Liddell at power forward.

Young and Liddell could be options to play center when the Buckeyes want to go with a smaller, faster lineup. But 6'10" sophomore Ibrahima Diallo and 6'8" freshman Zed Key could be options as well. 

“I think it is still something we are working through and trying to figure out,” Holtmann said. “Right now, without the benefit of scrimmages and live action against other opponents, it’s hard to put a definitive number on minutes or anything. What I will say is I think both Zed and Ibrahima will play minutes at that position. Both guys need to be ready to go.

“Obviously, Kyle and E.J. … those four guys will play minutes at that position. But some of it will depend on the game, match-ups. We’ve seen some good things out of all the guys. Zed has done some good things. He continues to get in better shape.”

Here are a few other highlights from today's press conference:

On the status of guard Musa Jallow after missing last season with an ankle injury

“He’s making progress. We’ve been able to get him in more live work. It will ultimately be a game-time decision with him in terms of his availability and the amount of minutes we feel comfortable he can play.”

On how early enrolling freshman guard Meechie Johnson could join the team in mid-December to play this season and what CoVID protocols he'd have to clear

“That will be done completely with his health in mind. He’ll have a specific protocol that we will need to follow with him in terms of starting him to practice. It will include a full comprehensive physical and a review of where he’s at physically.

“Because it’s unique in adding someone to your roster at this point and then eventually into games, the biggest thing for us with Meechie is to think long term and what’s in his best interest long term. What’s in his best interest is to be really deliberate and smart about how we get him into regular consistent practices and, ultimately, into games.

“CoVID adds to that. But even outside of CoVID, we would want to be sensitive to just where his body is at physically right now. We do the same thing with our guys in the summer. We would not throw our guys when they get here in the summer right into a full scale practice. It would not be in their best interest. We will be smart about that and in consultation with our medical team.”

On the versatility of E.J. Liddell to play center

“I don’t know, you could call it the five. Could he guard the five some? Sure. I think it depends on some of our other guys and the length we have at different spots on the floor. But I think E.J. is a big guy who I think is continuing to learn how to play outside. He’s played inside most of his life and shown a great ability to do that.

“Do I think it would be smart and the best use of him to exclude him from being a guy who plays that way? I don’t think that would be in his best interest. We will continue to utilize him at different spots. If that means he plays as a power forward and guards some of those guys, then he will do that.”

-----

You may also like:

Chris Holtmann: "One Positive CoVID Test Would Cancel Illinois State Game"

Ohio State Men's Basketball Schedule Released

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ohio State vs. Indiana Game Preview, How to Watch the Buckeyes

Here is everything you need to get ready for Saturday's Top-10 showdown in the Big Ten, which is the first in series history between Ohio State and Indiana.

Brendan Gulick

One Positive CoVID Test Would Cancel Illinois State Game

Chris Holtmann told media members on Monday just how in-flux the non-conference slate will be this season.

Brendan Gulick

Recruiting: Ohio State Gets 2022 Standout Caleb Burton

Top-rated wideout in 2022 cycle verbally commits to play for the Buckeyes on Monday night. Read more

Adam Prescott

No. 3 Ohio State vs. Illinois Game Preview

Ohio State heads to Champaign, Illinois for a matchup with Illinois for the first time since 2017.

Brendan Gulick

Ohio State vs. Michigan State Kickoff Time, Broadcast Info Announced

The Buckeyes will kick off at noon against Michigan State next weekend.

Brendan Gulick

Three Key Takeaways from Ohio State's Close Call with Indiana

Ohio State beat a very good team yesterday at the Shoe. After sleeping on it last night, here are three major takeaways from the game.

Brendan Gulick

Ryan Day Postgame Comments After Ohio State Beats Indiana

Day assesses the Ohio State performance in a gutsy victory over Indiana

Brendan Gulick

by

Davidrtaylor17

Big Ten Recap: Michigan Escapes Rutgers in Triple Overtime

The Big Ten had several tight games as teams try to make a push for a conference championship game bid, but none was tighter than Michigan and Rutgers.

Tyler Stephen

Master Teague Silences Critics in Most Productive Game of His Career

The Buckeye running back ran more times and for more yards on Saturday against Indiana than any other time in his 3-year career. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Game Observations: Ohio State Defense vs. Indiana

Ryan Day knows the defense has room to grow, but he's not riding an emotional roller coaster while watching them compete.

Brendan Gulick