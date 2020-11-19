SI.com
BuckeyesNow
HomeFootballBasketballNewsBaseballRecruiting
Search

Ohio State Men's Basketball Schedule Announced

Brendan Gulick

With Ohio State basketball set to tip off the season one week from tonight, fans finally got their wish with the Big Ten schedule release from the conference office. 

There are fewer games to be played this year, unlike the typical 31-game schedule. Ohio State has 26 games scheduled, including 20 Big Ten matchups. But two of the big non-conference games include contests with ACC powers Notre Dame and North Carolina.

The team opens the season at Value City Arena on November 25 against Illinois State. It scheduled to be a 2 p.m. tip on the day before Thanksgiving and the game will be nationally televised. Other non-conference games include hosting UMASS-Lowell, Morehead State and Alabama A&M.

Ohio State begins conference action on December 16 against Purdue, playing mostly twice per week until they conclude the regular season against Illinois on March 6.

The full schedule is available below.

On Wednesday, The Ohio State University Department of Athletics determined that family members of the players and coaching staffs of teams competing over the next month will no longer be permitted into any university sporting event.

The decision by the department to not allow any fans aligns with the Columbus Department of Health’s stay at home advisory, which was issued Wednesday. The advisory starts at 6 p.m. Friday, November 20 and will remain in place for the next 28 days.

2020-21 Ohio State Men’s Basketball Schedule

Nov. 25 – Illinois State (2 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU)

Nov. 29 – UMass-Lowell (4 p.m., BTN)

Dec. 2 – Morehead State (5 p.m., BTN)

Dec. 5 – Alabama A&M (TBD, BTN or BTN+)

Dec. 8 – at Notre Dame

Dec. 16 – at Purdue

Dec. 23 – Rutgers

Dec. 26 – at Northwestern

Dec. 30 – Nebraska

Jan. 3 – at Minnesota

Jan. 6 – Penn State

Jan. 9 – at Rutgers

Jan. 13 – Northwestern

Jan. 16 – at Illinois

Jan. 23 – at Wisconsin

Jan. 27 – Purdue

Jan. 31 – Michigan State

Feb. 4 – at Iowa

Feb. 8 or Feb. 9 – at Maryland

Feb. 13 – Indiana

Feb. 18 – at Penn State

Feb. 21 – Michigan

Feb. 25 – at Michigan State

Feb. 28 – Iowa

March 6 – Illinois

All times are TBA unless otherwise noted

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State Basketball to Open Season with Illinois State

Report: Wichita State Targeting Former Buckeye Coach Thad Matta

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Justin Fields Praises Indiana Defense

Here are my biggest takeaways from Justin Fields' Wednesday meeting with reporters.

Brendan Gulick

No Fans Permitted at Ohio State vs. Indiana

With today's announcement from the Columbus Dept. of Health, family members won't be permitted to attend Saturday's game.

Brendan Gulick

Ryan Day and the Buckeyes are Preparing for Indiana

Coach Day joined Buckeye Roundtable on Monday night to share his thoughts.

Brendan Gulick

Ohio State Recruiting Class of 2021 Rated No. 1 in America

The Buckeyes continue to hold the top spot on the SI All-American national rankings for the incoming class.

Brendan Gulick

Ohio State Basketball to Open Season with Illinois State

Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann says the Buckeyes will open the season on Nov. 25 with the Redbirds.

Brendan Gulick

Ohio State vs. Indiana is Top-10 Matchup

Ohio State holds on to its No. 3 national ranking while Indiana jumps to No. 9 after their beatdown at Michigan on Saturday.

Brendan Gulick

FOX's Big Noon Kickoff Coming to Columbus for Indiana Game

The FOX pregame show makes its second appearance at the Shoe this year.

Brendan Gulick

Big Ten Offers Small Scheduling Flexibility

Should another game have been cancelled in the Big Ten this week, the Buckeyes may have been able to play Saturday after all.

Brendan Gulick

Day Would've Been Open to Replacement Opponent

The Ohio State Buckeyes don't have the ability to schedule a replacement game Saturday, but Ryan Day would have been open to the idea.

Brendan Gulick

Ryan Day on Not Playing Maryland: "It's Very Disappointing"

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day detailed the tough news his team was given Wednesday that his team wouldn't be playing Maryland this weekend.

Brendan Gulick