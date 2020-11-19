Ohio State Men's Basketball Schedule Announced
Brendan Gulick
With Ohio State basketball set to tip off the season one week from tonight, fans finally got their wish with the Big Ten schedule release from the conference office.
There are fewer games to be played this year, unlike the typical 31-game schedule. Ohio State has 26 games scheduled, including 20 Big Ten matchups. But two of the big non-conference games include contests with ACC powers Notre Dame and North Carolina.
The team opens the season at Value City Arena on November 25 against Illinois State. It scheduled to be a 2 p.m. tip on the day before Thanksgiving and the game will be nationally televised. Other non-conference games include hosting UMASS-Lowell, Morehead State and Alabama A&M.
Ohio State begins conference action on December 16 against Purdue, playing mostly twice per week until they conclude the regular season against Illinois on March 6.
The full schedule is available below.
On Wednesday, The Ohio State University Department of Athletics determined that family members of the players and coaching staffs of teams competing over the next month will no longer be permitted into any university sporting event.
The decision by the department to not allow any fans aligns with the Columbus Department of Health’s stay at home advisory, which was issued Wednesday. The advisory starts at 6 p.m. Friday, November 20 and will remain in place for the next 28 days.
2020-21 Ohio State Men’s Basketball Schedule
Nov. 25 – Illinois State (2 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU)
Nov. 29 – UMass-Lowell (4 p.m., BTN)
Dec. 2 – Morehead State (5 p.m., BTN)
Dec. 5 – Alabama A&M (TBD, BTN or BTN+)
Dec. 8 – at Notre Dame
Dec. 16 – at Purdue
Dec. 23 – Rutgers
Dec. 26 – at Northwestern
Dec. 30 – Nebraska
Jan. 3 – at Minnesota
Jan. 6 – Penn State
Jan. 9 – at Rutgers
Jan. 13 – Northwestern
Jan. 16 – at Illinois
Jan. 23 – at Wisconsin
Jan. 27 – Purdue
Jan. 31 – Michigan State
Feb. 4 – at Iowa
Feb. 8 or Feb. 9 – at Maryland
Feb. 13 – Indiana
Feb. 18 – at Penn State
Feb. 21 – Michigan
Feb. 25 – at Michigan State
Feb. 28 – Iowa
March 6 – Illinois
All times are TBA unless otherwise noted
