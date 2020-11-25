Seth Towns "Okay" After Minor Car Accident Before Season-Opener

Towns is on the bench for the Buckeyes, but is not playing today.

The Ohio State Buckeyes lead Illinois State 42-25 at the half, but there was some additional news beyond the basketball court that was publicized at the half.

Here is the official statement from Ohio State Athletics Communications regarding Seth Towns.

"Seth Towns was involved in a minor car accident on the way to the Ohio State game against Illinois State today. All parties involved are safe. He arrived late to the game and is on the bench. We will have no further comment."

Towns is a grad transfer from Harvard with two years of eligibility remaining. He has battled injuries throughout his career, including a knee injury he suffered during the 2018 Ivy League Championship game. He hasn't played since then because of several surgeries and he was not expected to be healthy enough to start the season for the Buckeyes.

Thankfully, Towns is okay after today's accident.

