Ohio State vs. Wisconsin: First Half Notebook

Here are some of my first half thoughts as the Buckeyes and Badgers battle for the only time in the regular season in Madison.

Halftime Score: Ohio State 32, Wisconsin 25

It's hard to tell which end of the floor was more impressive for Ohio State through the first 12 minutes. The Buckeyes played with a ton of energy on both ends of the floor and it fed off each other. The team started off 10-of-18 from the floor while holding the Badgers to 5-of-17 in that opening stretch. The Buckeyes are also dominating Wisconsin on the glass, giving the Badgers no real chance at second opportunities.

I love the way the Buckeyes are defending D'Mitrik Trice in particular. He didn't score at all until there were fewer than six minutes left in the first half. But he scored nine of the last 11 Wisconsin points before the break and seemed to get in a better rhythm.

Wisconsin has tried hard to get it rolling from outside the arc and so far it's been a brutal day. The Badgers hit just 3-of-15 3-pointers in the first half.

The Buckeyes have more free throws made than their opponents have attempted foul shots. I would like to see the Buckeyes try to get to the line a little more in the second half, having only attempted 4-of-6 foul shots so far.

E.J. Liddell hit his head on the floor when going after a loose ball early in the game, but seems to be okay - thank goodness. This team can't afford to lose him right now.

Great first half from Seth Towns, who already has eight points on 4-of-5 shooting.

Meechie Johnson just came on the floor for the first time with about 3 minutes left in the first half.

I'm also encouraged by how the Buckeyes aren't anywhere near as 3-point-happy today as they were on Tuesday night. After shooting 22 3-balls in the first half alone on Tuesday, the Scarlet and Gray have been much better about finding good shots from higher percentage spots on the floor.

It's great to see C.J. Walker back on the floor. He's played roughly half of the first 20 minutes and his presence has given the Buckeyes are breath of fresh air. There's a difference sense of calm with him on the floor.

-----

You may also like:

Key Takeaways from Ohio State's Crushing Loss to Purdue

WATCH: Chris Holtmann Reacts to Ohio State Loss

First Half Notebook: No. 15 Ohio State vs. Purdue

E.J. Liddell Reflects on Career-Best Performance Against Illinois

Meechie Johnson Making Most of Early Playing Time

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Brendan on Twitter: @brendangulick22

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook