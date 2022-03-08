Ohio State's Malaki Branham Named Big Ten Freshman Of The Year

Branham becomes the eighth player in school history to take home the honor and first since 2014-15.

Ohio State guard Malaki Branham was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year by the conference’s coaches and media on Tuesday afternoon.

A former four-star prospect from Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary, Branham averaged 13.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists while shooting 49.1 percent from the field and 43.6 percent from the three-point line in 29 games (28 starts) for the Buckeyes this season.

He was named the Big Ten’s freshman of the week three times this season, including on Jan. 3 after he scored a career-high 35 points in an overtime win at Nebraska, as well as Jan. 10 and Feb. 28, weeks in which he averaged 18.5 and 23.7 points per game, respectively.

Branham also topped the 30-point mark when he scored 31 in a three-point win at Big Ten co-champion Illinois on Feb. 24. He’s the only freshman in Ohio State history to reach 30-plus points in multiple road games.

Branham becomes the eighth player in school history to be named the conference’s freshman of the year, joining Jim Jackson in 1989-90, Greg Simpson in 1992-93, Michael Redd in 1997-98, Greg Oden in 2006-07, William Buford in 2008-09, Jared Sullinger in 2010-11 and D’Angelo Russell in 2014-15.

Additionally, Branham was named to the all-freshman team by the conference's coaches and media. He was joined on the list by Michigan’s Moussa Diabate, Michigan State’s Max Christie, Nebraska’s Bryce McGowens and Wisconsin’s Chucky Hepburn.

