Ohio State Basketball to Open 2020-21 Season Against Memphis

In just over a month, the Buckeyes will tip-off the 2020 season in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The men’s basketball program announced today that they will open the season on Wednesday, Nov. 25 against Memphis. The Buckeyes then will play in either the semifinal or consolation semifinal the next day. All games will be broadcast on ESPN.

OSU will accompany Creighton, Dayton, Memphis, Ohio State, Texas A & M, Utah, West Virginia and Wichita State at the end of November for The Bad Boy Mowers Classic at the Sanford Pentagon.

The Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic is a new event. Seven of the eight teams in the field were originally set to compete in the Battle 4 Atlantis, with Dayton replacing Duke in the final slot.

“Since opening in 2013, the Sanford Pentagon has earned the reputation of being a premier place to host Division I basketball games,” said Jesse Smith, vice president of operations for the Sanford Sports Complex in a statement this morning. “We are privileged to welcome these eight teams to Sioux Falls and will provide them a safe and memorable experience to start their season.”

“This is going to be an epic three days of basketball, and we are excited to help bring some of the most prominent teams in college basketball to Sioux Falls,” said Lennie Foree, marketing director of Bad Boy Mowers. “It’s become a Thanksgiving tradition to kick the college basketball season off with a bang, and we’re so proud to be able to give fans a taste of hoops during the holiday week.”

A limited number of spectators will be allowed, with a face covering required to be in attendance. Tickets go on sale Nov. 1.

All teams participating in the tournament will be tested for CoVID-19 “regularly” upon arrival to Sioux Falls, Ohio State said in a statement. Additionally, “All traveling members will remain in a controlled environment during their entire stay.”

SCHEDULE

Nov. 25 (All times ET)

2 p.m. West Virginia vs. Texas A & M (ESPN)

4:30 p.m. Ohio State vs. Memphis (ESPN2)

7 p.m. Creighton vs. Utah (ESPN2)

9:30 p.m. Dayton vs. Wichita State (ESPN2)



Nov. 26

12 p.m. Semifinal No. 1 (ESPN)

2:30 p.m. Semifinal No. 2 (ESPN)

6:30 p.m. Consolation semifinal No. 1 (ESPN2)

9 p.m. Consolation semifinal No. 2 (ESPN2)



Nov. 27

TBD

