Wisconsin Hands No. 5 Ohio State Second Straight Loss

There's never a good time to struggle in the Big Ten, but this is a particularly bad time for Ohio State to be saddled with a two-game losing streak.

Struggling again with turnovers and shooting, the No. 5 Buckeyes lost the lead down the stretch at home on Friday and fell to Wisconsin 61-57.

Now OSU (11-3, 1-2) embarks on a two-game road trip to No. 15 Maryland on Tuesday and Indiana on Saturday in a season where league road wins have been scarce.

"Two good teams in league play," Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann said. "It's incumbent upon us as coaches and players to figure this out. Obviously, no one likes this feeling."

Kaleb Wesson had 22 points, but missed a tying 3-point attempt with 19 seconds left, his only field goal attempt in the final five minutes.

Duane Washington added 18 for the Buckeyes, who played without starter Kyle Young because of an appendectomy and gained only two points off the bench.

That built a 55-51 edge, which Washington cut into with a three-pointer in response.

OSU had a chance to regain possession after a Wisconsin miss, but Tyler Wall tracked a miss shot for the Badgers with 24 seconds left.

That forced Ohio State to foul Nate Reuvers, who made both attempts for a 57-54 advantage.

Wesson's missed three from the key came up short for the tie and Wisconsin extended its lead at the line to stay out of danger.

Washington made four of OSU's six three-pointers.

Otherwise, the Buckeyes shot 2-for-10 beyond the arc.

Freshman D.J. Carton, the catalyst in Ohio State's victory over Kentucky in Las Vegas, struggled for a second straight game with four turnovers, zero points and a minus-17 rating when on the floor.

Given the fact we had five offensive rebounds, I'm sure he would have helped. W have good enough players to limit that. We have to coach them and get better.

OSU threatened to duplicate the second-half surge its football team used to dismiss Wisconsin in the Big Ten Championship game last month in Indianapolis, but the Badgers wouldn't allow it.

They weathered an 11-2 Ohio State blast that overcame a 29-25 halftime defict and soon rallied back from the resultant 38-31 deficit.

Wesson tried to carry the Buckeyes himself, hitting a 3-pointer at 11:29, then hitting two free throws and scoring inside on OSU's next two possessions.

Kobe King's basket in transition and 3-pointer from the left wing allowed Wisconsin to stay in touch and kept things close from the nine-minute mark into the final stretch.

Wisconsin used Kaleb Wesson's absence the last 4:26 of the first half to overcome a four-point Ohio State lead and take a 29-25 edge at the break.

Washington and Andre Wesson made 3-pointers to start the Buckeyes' second-half surge, which Kaleb Wesson closed with a shot in close that provided a 38-31 advantage and prompted a Wisconsin timeout at 16:51.

