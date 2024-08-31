Akron Zips Expose Offensive Line Concerns For Ohio State Buckeyes
Headed into the 2024 season, the offensive line concerns have continued to grow for the Ohio State Buckeyes fanbase. Justin Frye's group had obvious struggles in 2023 and were overpowered by the Missouri Tigers to end last season.
Not only have there been concerns about the current offensive line, but there have been questions about the ability to secure commitments from top-tier recruits. In recent times, the Buckeyes missed on two five-star prospects in Josh Petty (Georgia Tech) and David Sanders Jr. (Tennessee).
The season opener against the Akron Zips was an opportunity to quickly assert dominance in the trenches in a game where Ohio State was expected to win heavily. In the first half, that was certainly not the outcome.
Akron's front six or seven on defense were consistently plugging running lanes, preventing TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins from picking up big gains on the ground. That lack of push from the beginning is most certainly not a welcome sight for Ohio State fans.
To be fair, the entire interior of the Ohio State offensive line was filled with new faces. Seth McLaughlin is experienced but the Alabama transfer was playing his first game as the Buckeyes center. Tegra Tshabola was just named the starting right guard and due to Donovan Jackson's absence, Austin Siereveld was tasked with a start at left guard.
It does make some sense that it would take this group some time to gel, yet it seems fair to expect this group to impose their will upon Akron's defensive front.
When the Buckeyes had the most success running the football seemed to be when the tight ends were on the field. Their ability to serve as extra blockers did help generate some push as the game went on against the MAC opponent.
If the Buckeyes can get Jackson back next Saturday, the safe assumption is that will only help the Buckeyes. In order for fans to feel comfortable with the progress of the line this year though, the Ohio State offensive line will need to dominate in the trenches against Western Michigan from the opening whistle.